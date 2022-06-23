Aryza announces the launch of Aryza North America

New leadership, and new products part of the expansion of the team

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryza announces significant changes to the management team and expansion into new markets to support insolvency and lending businesses.

A new CEO has been appointed to spearhead the new launch – Brent Reuter who has worked in the financial industry for more than 25 years is now leading the team. He led First Data in Canada growing their Merchant Processing business becoming one the of the largest processors in Canada, and then spent more than 10 years at the Royal Bank of Canada leading North American Sales of their Investor and Treasury Services business. He then moved to Hong Kong to oversee their Asian business and later establishing and building their US footprint building out their office in New York. After moving back to Canada, he has led sales teams in Institutional Investment Management for both CIBC and Onex.

Stephanie Harper will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of Aryza Canada on 30th June 2022 but will continue her involvement with Aryza as a non-executive Director and a strategic advisor to the Group.

Colin Brown, Global CEO of Aryza commented:

"I wish to express our gratitude to Stephanie for her commitment to our Canadian business and clients who Stephanie has supported so well over her tenure. We are delighted that Brent has decided to take up the challenge and I am looking forward to working with him to build on our presence in Canada, and to explore new products and markets."

The focus in Canada and North America will be to consolidate the position in the Insolvency sector while bringing select web based Aryza products across the credit lifecycle.

Brent Reuter, CEO commented:

"I am looking forward to working with the Aryza team in Canada and around the world to explore how technology can be applied to our existing business model and to see how group products can open new doors for our Canadian business for example looking at alternative lending solutions. The opportunities are endless, and I am pleased to be joining Aryza at such an exciting time for the group."

About Aryza

Aryza is a provider of end-to-end, mission-critical automation software to business customers in regulated industries, focused on the lending, credit, debt recovery and insolvency sectors. Aryza's solutions automate a wide range of back and middle office activities including customer data collection, administration, and payment processing, covering every stage of the debt cycle. Its scalable technology platform is capable of meeting high volume, high complexity needs and helps customers significantly increase efficiency while ensuring compliance with local legislation. Aryza's solutions are underpinned by unrivalled expertise and powerful data and are designed to have a positive impact on the financial health and wellbeing of our customer's customers around the world. Since its foundation in 2002, the business has grown rapidly. Today it has global operations across four continents.

For more information visit https://www.aryza.com/

