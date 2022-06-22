Time for an upgrade: 3 signs you need a new garbage disposal

Four Seasons Plumbing offers replacement advice to Asheville residents

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With years of experience serving Asheville and Hendersonville communities, family-owned Four Seasons Plumbing knows how important garbage disposals can be for homeowners. One of the most regularly used devices inside a kitchen, it is important for homeowners to recognize the signs when it's time to replace their disposals.

Four Seasons Plumbing offered garbage disposal replacement advice to Asheville residents. (PRNewswire)

"Garbage disposals make it easy for homeowners to quickly clean their kitchen, but they suffer from wear and tears just like other appliances," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "When they malfunction, it can leave you with drain clogs that could potentially be costly to repair. Paying attention and keeping your garbage disposal top-of-mind will help you realize when it's time for an upgrade."

Rose and the Four Seasons team offer these three signs that it's time for a new garbage disposal.

Disposal becomes clogged easily : The main function of the garbage disposal is to grind up food to make it easier to flow through drains. If your drains are becoming clogged frequently while using the disposal, there could be an issue with the motor or blades. Also, be cognizant of the food items you place in the disposal. Stringy foods can get wrapped around the motor and cause damage to the disposal as well.

The disposal begins to leak : Garbage disposals are typically sealed shut to prevent water from leaking out as food is flushed through the drain. A telltale sign that you may need to upgrade your disposal is a water leak around the seals. While this only produces minor leaks, it can gradually become a problem over time. It's best to upgrade if leaks are present.

The motor is loud: It is common for the garbage disposal to be louder when it's grinding up food. But if the disposal has a loud hum without turning on, the motor is likely dead. If this happens, you will need to upgrade your disposal.

"No one wants to start using their garbage disposal only to have water back into the sink," Rose said. "Not only is it frustrating, but it can also be time-consuming to unclog the drain. Keeping an eye on regular clogs, leaks and motors will help you recognize when it's time to upgrade your disposal before it's too late."

For more information on Four Seasons Plumbing and its services, please visit https://callfourseasons.com/.

About Four Seasons Plumbing

Four Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com.

