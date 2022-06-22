New Basketball Gym Opening in Greenwood Village

PickUp USA Fitness Set to Open a New Franchise Location in Colorado

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com) will be opening their newest franchise location in Greenwood Village in July.

Founded in 2012 in Irwindale, California, PickUp USA is a national chain of basketball gyms that provides basketball related services for youth and adults. The company has 16 locations open or under construction with an additional 31 franchise licenses awarded.

PickUp USA gyms offer traditional weight and cardio equipment, but their focus is serving consumers seeking basketball activities. Some of their offerings include youth basketball camps, youth basketball development leagues, private basketball training, adult basketball leagues, PickUp basketball for youth and adults, as well as basketball tournaments.

PickUp USA in Greenwood Village will be the first PickUp USA location in Colorado and is one of two clubs opening in the Denver market this year for the California-based gym chain. This location will feature two full basketball courts, a 2,500sf weight room, Vertimax training, and shooting machines.

Ralph and Amber Henderson are the franchise owners of the new PickUp USA and see a major opportunity in the Denver market for their gym. "I decided to open a PickUp USA in Greenwood Village because it's something Colorado needed," says Ralph Henderson about his gym. "My love for the sport makes me wish I experienced it as a child. This place is great for adults but amazing for youth who love basketball as much as I do."

In February of 2021, the Hendersons were considering opening their own basketball gym concept when they came across PickUp USA during a Google search. They connected with PickUp USA's Franchise Development Manager, Grace Ronquillo, to discuss the opportunity further.

"From my first conversation with Ralph and Amber, I knew that they were going to be a great fit for our brand," says Ronquillo. "We had been vetting franchise partners in Colorado for a while, and I knew our search was over very shortly after connecting with the Hendersons."

A month later, the Hendersons had signed their franchise agreement and were working with PickUp USA's real estate team to secure a facility for their gym.

PickUp USA Greenwood Village is currently pre-selling memberships and is opening to the public in July.

More information on PickUp USA can be found at: www.pickupusafitness.com

