Green Scientific Labs Awarded Three New Emerald Badges for Excellence in Cannabis Testing by Emerald Scientific

DAVIE, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. ("Green Scientific Labs" or the "Company"), leading multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods, announced today it has been awarded all three Emerald Test Badges that were pursued this round for its testing services in potency, terpenes, and pesticides at its Florida lab as part of the Emerald Scientific Spring 2022 Emerald Test, the industry's highly regarded interlaboratory comparison and proficiency testing (ILC/PT) program.

"The Emerald badges awarded to us enhance our positioning and demonstrate our labs' capabilities to meet regulatory requirements for proficiency testing," said Dr. Kristofer Marsh, Chief Scientific Officer of Green Scientific Labs. "Even the smallest number of pesticides in cannabis products can produce adverse health effects, and we are proud to be recognized for three of our strongest testing services."

Green Scientific Labs provides first-rate cannabis testing services including cannabinoid profiles, microbiological analysis, more than 100 different pesticide analyses, residual solvent analysis, mycotoxin analysis, moisture analysis, foreign materials, heavy metals, and terpenes. The Company's concentrated stability testing assesses how environmental factors such as temperature and humidity can impact a drug's quality in conjunction with its packaging.

"In a rapidly-emerging industry where consumers and regulators have a lack of nationally-recognized quality standards on which to rely, an Emerald badge is a difficult-to-obtain but easy-to-recognize symbol of quality," said Paul Crage, CEO of Green Scientific Labs. "The Emerald badges we have received not only validate Green Scientific Labs' commitment to quality but are a result of our dedication to accuracy and the company's mission to deliver superior testing services to our clients."

The ILC/PT helps establish an industry benchmark for cannabis testing through participation of labs around the world. An Emerald Badge is awarded to labs that perform within a specific tolerance in each proficiency test category. Criteria is established by the ISO-accredited PT manufacturer with input from the Emerald Test™ Advisory Panel.

About Green Scientific Labs

Green Scientific Labs (CSE: GSL) is a leading, multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods. The company's labs perform product testing to help cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers stay compliant with state and federal regulations. Green Scientific Labs delivers superior marijuana, cannabis, hemp and CBD testing services, and provides unmatched customer service for its clients. For more information, please visit https://www.greenscientificlabs.com/ .

