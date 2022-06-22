Flowscapes wins new deal in U.S

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowscape's focus on the North American market is paying off with new business. The shift towards new hybrid ways of working is positive for the demand. Yet another major American architectural firm has chosen Flowscape as supplier for their workplace experience solution. Total order value for the first year is USD 117,000 (SEK 1,175,000) with a yearly SaaS fee of USD 30,200 (SEK 303,000) annually

"Flowscape was chosen in strong competition and evaluation against major competitors on the US market. An architectural firm, that is also a Flowscape customer gave very good references. According to the customer, we won the procurement on our outstanding end user interface and our ability to combine the latest sensor technology with the best benefit for both the company and end-users. We are clearly ahead of the competition when it comes to solutions for hotdesking, booking conference rooms, planning the week together with colleagues in the office and statistics for how the office is used," says Magnus Arildsson, Regional Manager North America, Flowscape

Read more on our website.

The order covers one of the company's offices with approximately 500 employees. As the customer has more than 10 offices, we see good conditions for expansions.

For additionl information, please contact:

Peter Reigo

CEO, Flowscape

Cellphone: +46 (0) 70 942 4687

E-mail: peter.reigo@flowscapesolutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Flowscape Technology