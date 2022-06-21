Seemplicity Appoints Renowned Cybersecurity Expert René Bonvanie to its Board of Directors

With over 35 years of professional experience, Bonvanie will play a key advisory role as Seemplicity grows its presence in the US

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seemplicity , the first risk reduction and productivity platform for modern security teams, announced today that René Bonvanie has joined as a member of its board. René brings decades of executive leadership experience to Seemplicity and will provide the company with operational and go-to-market guidance as it expands in North America. The appointment comes following René's participation in Seemplicity's recent funding rounds.

René, the former Chief Marketing Officer at Palo Alto Networks for over 10 years, was a key player in the cybersecurity company's growth to a multi-billion dollar enterprise. He has over 35 years of experience in product marketing, business development, management, and board positions in the high-tech industry including positions at Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, and more. René is currently an Executive in Residence at Battery Ventures.

"I believe in teams, technology, and markets — in that order," says René Bonvanie, newly appointed Seemplicity Board Member. "I have met thousands of security practitioners and operators during my 10+ years at Palo Alto Networks and having observed the noisy security market, I believe there is potential for a break-out company like Seemplicity to achieve greatness. Our industry needs a lot more automation and intelligence than what it's getting today. I am convinced Seemplicity's platform will change the way security teams operate forever."

Launched in May 2022 with $32 million in funding, Seemplicity is the first productivity workflow platform created for modern security teams with a simple goal: to connect security findings with those who can fix them. Seemplicity aggregates, normalizes, and orchestrates findings from multiple siloed security tools to generate a single consistent security backlog, enabling security teams to easily build out and automate risk reduction workflows in the platform.

"René is a cybersecurity extraordinaire with unparalleled experience in the market, and we are proud that he has joined us as a member of our board," said Yoran Sirkis, co-Founder & CEO of Seemplicity. "His perspective and understanding of the inner workings of the industry will undoubtedly prove to be of the utmost value for Seemplicity and be a key part of our continued success as we expand across the US. René's investment and vote of confidence in Seemplicity validates the necessity of our platform and the value it provides to the industry."

Seemplicity is revolutionizing the way security teams drive and scale risk reduction efforts across organizations by orchestrating, automating, and consolidating all remediation activities into one workspace. As the first productivity workflow platform created for modern security teams, Seemplicity transforms the remediation process into a streamlined and collaborative effort that can easily be utilized by developers, DevOps, and IT across the organization, helping them achieve complete operational resilience and establish a truly scalable security program. Seemplicity was founded in 2020 by cybersecurity veterans Yoran Sirkis, Ravid Circus, and Rotem Cohen Gadol, and its customers include Fortune 500 and publicly traded companies.

