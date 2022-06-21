PawFoods Seeks First-Ever Official Canine Food Connoisseur

Who's a good dog? Is that you? You want to play? Yay! Because PawFoods is in search of a four-legged friend to be their 2022 Official Canine Food Connoisseur, offering a six-month supply of fresh dog food to the winning pup! What are you waiting for? Hurry up and go tell your human!

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all canine companions! Are you a carrot connoisseur? A blueberry buff? An apple aficionado? Do you try to jump on the dining room table when no one is looking? We've got you covered, furry friend! We want you to eat as healthy and yummy as the rest of the family. Enjoying these paw-licking organic ingredients will be as much fun as chasing squirrels at the park! Introducing your new best friend that is going to have you tail-wagging for more, say hello to PawFoods! We are an organic, fun and fresh dog food brand, and we are searching for our first-ever Official Canine Food Connoisseur. Whether you are a Great Dane or teeny-tiny Chihuahua, we want YOU to be the official 2022 Canine Food Connoisseur of PawFoods!

PawFoods treat sampling / Photo credit: PawFoods (PRNewswire)

Now through July 2, 2022, you can apply for the opportunity by simply following the instructions below.

Upload an Instagram photo or video of yourself (Have your humans take it, since they have opposable thumbs!) Pose, tag and follow @eat.pawfoods Include our campaign hashtag #PawFoodsFoodie

The top five photo entries with the most likes will move into the next round and receive a sample of each of PawFoods' recipes—Chicken Feast, Under the Sea and Steak Sensation. Finalists will share a video of themselves sampling all three recipes and choosing their favorite PawFoods meal on Instagram. The most liked Instagram Reel will win a six-month supply of PawFoods (August 2022-January 2023) and will be named PawFoods Official Canine Food Connoisseur of 2022. Remaining finalists will be awarded a one-month supply of PawFoods. Make sure you have your humans tell their friends to like your photo or video to win!

For full details and requirements please visit www.pawfoods.com/cfc.

About PawFoods

Terry and Lu Gardner have spent years caring for dogs at their pet hotel in California. After being regularly asked by fellow pet owners about the best food to feed their dogs, as well as trying out different foods for their own three dogs with mixed results, they realized there was more that could be done to create the "ideal" food for dogs and their owners. So, Terry and Lu set off with a great team of nutritional, formulation and veterinary experts and pet lovers to start PawFoods and deliver their dream of creating the best food for your pet – and they did it.

The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

PawFoods Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PawFoods