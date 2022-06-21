Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Ohio Goes To App User in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, announced its largest single winner in the state of Ohio. A woman in Cleveland won a record $1 million on June 8 after ordering $6 in Powerball tickets on the Jackpocket lottery app.

Ohio Woman Wins Big On Her Phone With $1M Powerball Ticket on Jackpocket (PRNewswire)

The Powerball winner, Vennetta S., who has lived in Cleveland for 30 years, found out she won a seven-figure lottery prize when she received an automatic winner email from Jackpocket.

"When I opened the big winner email, I thought, 'Something isn't right. Does that say a million dollars? I'm not believing that this is real,'" said Vennetta, recalling how she was expecting just a $12 or $18 win. "We don't gamble, period, so [my husband] was like, 'That might be fake.' I said, 'I've gotten payouts before on Jackpocket! I think I hit it. I think this is real !'"

Vennetta has been playing the lottery occasionally with Jackpocket since October, when she first downloaded the app onto her phone.

"I don't play the lottery, but somebody was telling me that you can play on your phone. So I downloaded Jackpocket and played a dollar here and a dollar there, usually on Lucky for Life," she said, recalling how she purchased her winning ticket. "I didn't even know what the jackpot was! I just thought, 'I'm just going to put $6 down on Powerball and let it go.'"

Vennetta plans to use her big winnings to pay off her house in Cleveland and then start a new transportation business. With the windfall of her surprise win, she feels finally able to relax a little bit, too.

"Now, I can breathe," she said.

"We're so proud to facilitate this life-changing win for Vennetta, our biggest lottery winner to date in the state of Ohio," said CEO Peter Sullivan. "Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient to play, and we are thrilled when we get to celebrate major winners like Vennetta."

Jackpocket operates in Ohio in partnership with Circle K, one of the largest convenience store brands in the U.S. Lottery players can use Jackpocket's mobile app to place ticket orders for Mega Millions, Powerball, Lucky for Life, Classic Lotto, Rolling Cash 5, Pick 3, Pick 4, and Pick 5. The mobile experience allows players to conveniently view an image of their ticket, get notified automatically if they win, and even receive prizes up to $599 directly through the app.

Since Jackpocket has been available in Ohio, players there have won over $4 million to date on the app. Nationwide, over $150 million has been won on Jackpocket by 932,600 individual winners. And, like Vennetta, 14 individual players have won prizes of $1 million or more, with 7 of those wins happening in 2022.

Must be 18 or older to play. Jackpocket is not affiliated with and is not an agent of the Ohio Lottery.

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket) (PRNewswire)

