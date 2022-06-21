Integrity Expands Annuity and Life Insurance Distribution by Partnering with Annuity Agents Alliance

Denver-based IMO will benefit from the security, scalability and resources that Integrity partnership provides as it works to serve the complex financial needs of more Americans

DALLAS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Annuity Agents Alliance, an insurance marketing organization based in Denver, Colorado. As part of the acquisition, Anthony Owen, President of Annuity Agents Alliance, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed and is subject to carrier consent.

Since 2006, Annuity Agents Alliance has supported a growing network of agents offering annuities and life insurance. The firm specializes in marketing, sales process and case design to help agents build thriving, sustainable businesses that serve the increasingly complex financial needs of American families. Today, Annuity Agents Alliance is comprised of more than 250 agents and advisors who produce more than $550 million in annual paid premium.

"With their strong growth trajectory and impressive track record, there is no question that Anthony and his team at Annuity Agents Alliance understand how to best provide annuities and life insurance products to the Americans who need them," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity offers companies like Annuity Agents Alliance an ideal solution for the next phase of growth. Anthony can focus on what he does best while feeling secure in the roadmap for the future of the firm and its employees. Additionally, his agent partners gain access to technology and resources that will improve their business and ultimately help them serve more consumers. By working together, both Integrity and Annuity Agents Alliance will achieve greater success. We couldn't be more excited to bring Anthony's experience and passion for service into the Integrity family."

"As our company grows, I want to keep my focus on the core competencies that differentiate us," said Anthony Owen, President of Annuity Agents Alliance. "Integrity provides the systems that allow us to offload administrative tasks and spend more of our time on the areas where we can best support our agent partners. The industry continues to become more complex — providing our agent partners with Integrity's beneficial technology, product development and customer support will help them grow faster and stronger. We're also excited to integrate the additional financial services and insurance products Integrity offers to help our agents build a comprehensive business. An Integrity partnership is an amazing opportunity for Annuity Agents Alliance to scale and serve our customers in new ways, and we look forward to an incredibly bright future."

Annuity Agents Alliance can diversify its product offerings and capitalize on new opportunities by incorporating Integrity's platform of proprietary technology and resources into its already successful processes. The Integrity platform stimulates growth by providing agents with real-time quoting and enrollment systems, and innovative product development fueled by insightful data and analytics. In addition, Annuity Agents Alliance can concentrate valuable time on core competencies by accessing Integrity's expanded suite of shared business services. It includes areas such as Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, finance, legal and compliance, as well as marketing guidance from a national advertising and marketing agency.

Anthony Owen will help Integrity fulfill its mission to transform the insurance and financial service industries by adding his deep life insurance and annuities expertise to Integrity's rapidly growing partner network. A forward-thinking collective of industry icons and legends, Integrity's partner companies collaborate to innovate and optimize insurance and financial processes. By strategizing on best practices and solutions, this elite group of peers helps millions of Americans plan for the good days ahead.

The benefits of Integrity partnership are further bolstered by the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan, which offers Annuity Agents Alliance employees meaningful company ownership.

For more information about Annuity Agents Alliance's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/AnnuityAgentsAlliance.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with more than 450,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place more than $12 billion in new sales and oversee more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Annuity Agents Alliance

Annuity Agents Alliance, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is an innovative financial marketing organization that focuses on the core competencies of helping independent agents and advisors build life and annuity businesses through marketing, sales process and case design. Annuity Agents Alliance has developed multiple proprietary marketing systems, including Safe Money Radio, proprietary illustration and case design software, and duplicatable and highly productive sales processes. Through the distribution of its marketing and sales systems, Annuity Agents Alliance serves thousands of Americans while supporting more than 250 agent and advisor partners who produce over $550 million in paid premium annually. For more information, visit www.annuityagentsalliance.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC