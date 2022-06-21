eCIFM® awarded a multi-year Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Project for the Judicial Council of California

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eCIFM Solutions Inc. (eCIFM®) IBM Gold-Accredited IBM business partner and developer of eCIFM On The Go! mobile applications, is pleased to announce that it was awarded a multi-year contract to enhance and support an IWMS system for the Judicial Council of California.

The Council conducted a comprehensive RFP (Request for Proposal) process that attracted interest from world-class organizations, ultimately selecting eCIFM® for their extensive TRIRIGA experience, longevity and deep bench of development, consulting, and support resources. The project scope entails remediation, upgrade and implementation of additional modules and features to support the Council's processes and requirements. After the upgrade of TRIRIGA, eCIFM will then move the upgraded environment from the Council's current hosted environment to the IBM FedRAMP SaaS cloud, which will also include the database conversion to DB2. eCIFM will then begin a multi-year engagement to provide on-going TRIRIGA support and maintenance for the Council's IWMS system.

About The Judicial Council of California

The Judicial Council of California is the policymaking body for California's judicial branch, the largest court system in the United States. To carry out its' functions, the Council has an extensive and varied portfolio of over 800 properties and is both a tenant and a landlord. Buildings range from courts to administrative offices and are located throughout the state of California.

About eCIFM Solutions Inc.

eCIFM® is a Systems Integrator for all leading IWMS applications. Founded in 2000, eCIFM is a Gold-Accredited IBM TRIRIGA Business Partner and an iOFFICE, Nuvolo, ServiceNow and Archibus Business Partner, providing services for organizations looking to improve their real estate portfolios and workplace management. eCIFM® is the developer of the patented On The Go! (OTG!) suite of mobile applications for Facilities Management, used by hundreds of mobile technicians across a variety of industries. eCIFM® is a global company with offices in USA, Australia, Hong Kong and India. Verdantix, an independent analyst research firm, featured eCIFM Solutions as one of the top 13 system integrators for IWMS in the world. Verdantix recognized eCIFM for "a unique IWMS platform and mobile implementation package" in their 2021 Green Quadrant Report.

