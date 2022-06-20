Gandeeva Therapeutics announces search for new Chief Strategy Development Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pender & Howe, a North American executive search firm, is proud to lead the search for a Chief Strategy Development Officer on behalf of Gandeeva Therapeutics.

Directly supporting Gandeeva's CEO, the Chief Strategy Development Officer (CSDO) will oversee the company's strategic development objectives. Unlike a traditional Chief Scientific Officer, this unique opportunity will enable the CSDO to help define and execute the company's scientific and corporate development strategy in collaboration with world-class scientists and industry leaders at Gandeeva.

Gandeeva Therapeutics is a rapidly growing biotechnology company that seeks to harness the power of cryo-EM technology and machine learning to design better drugs. The company's platform overcomes limitations in using X-ray crystallography for drug design and avoids discovery dead ends that can arise from computational docking methods in the absence of experimental validation.

Gandeeva's AI/ML-driven workflows enable high throughput structure determination combined with innovative biochemical methods to explore low-data targets, membrane proteins and protein complexes. From small molecules that induce protein proximity to engineered antibodies, Gandeeva's approach breaks new ground to develop precision medicines for our most challenging diseases.

Gandeeva is headquartered in a 22,000 sq. ft. building in Greater Vancouver, British Columbia, set to be fully operational by December 2022.

Pender & Howe is a boutique retained executive search firm specializing in identifying world-class executive leaders for governing boards and decision-makers. Locally committed but globally connected, Pender & Howe joined Kestria (the world's largest executive search alliance) in May and now represents them in Canada and the USA. More information about Pender & Howe is available at www.penderhowe.com.

