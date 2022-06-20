Fight The CO2 - the real Carbon Credits Evolution in the Blockchain

LUGANO, Switzerland, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fight The CO2 is the first green cryptocurrency that aims to revolutionize the carbon credit market by becoming the leading cryptocurrency associated with green energy and eco-sustainability on the Blockchain.

Recent years have seen a dramatic decline in our planet's health. FCO is not just meant to be a token to invest in but a truly global revolutionary movement that aims to safeguard the planet, token by token.

FCO's business model is based on the negotiation of carbon credits from their partners. Thanks to FCO, it will be finally possible for all companies to participate in this market, a market currently accessible only by large corporations that produce thousands of tons of CO2.

FCO will give all companies, including smaller companies with little capital that generate a smaller amount of carbon credits, the chance to become official partners in the project by purchasing a specific amount of the FCO tokens.

In fact, the purpose of Fight The CO2 is to transform the carbon credit market, considered an elite market, into a democratic one, allowing everyone to enjoy one of the largest wealth transfers in the world.

The creation of the FCO cryptocurrency will be entrusted to Iperborea SA, a Swiss trust company based in Lugano, Switzerland.

FCO is also an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) label, which are the three main factors in measuring the sustainability of an investment.

The first strategic partner is Future Springs, whose innovative technology has the potential to completely disrupt the water market.

Future Springs has created the first patented single-serving capsule water mineralization ecosystem that is able to bring the world's purest water directly into people's homes.

This technology will also be used in third-world countries to help combat water scarcity and quality, working side by side with major humanitarian organizations like Big Beyond.

Future Springs is also working on the development of an innovative and highly efficient desalination system that aims to revolutionize the whole concept of scarcity in the drinking water market.

The development of this system will generate huge amounts of carbon credits that will increase the value of the token.

Purchasing the FCO token also brings the advantage of gaining access to this brilliant technology in the early stages, before it reaches the general market, while also having a discount on the standard list price.

In addition, 55 % of the money made from the carbon credit exchange will be injected into the pool, exponentially increasing the price of the token and, as a result, boosting investors' earnings as well.

The token has been listed on June 9 on PancakeSwap and it can be purchased for $0.27.

"We focus on the practical aspects versus ideology, it is our strong belief that we can only make a fundamental impact with a tangible business model" emphasizes FCO CEO and CTO Mauro Gazzelli.

