Strike Back with Severe Weather Tips for Lightning Safety Awareness Week

WACO, Texas, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Electric®, a Neighborly® company, a leading electrical installation and repair franchise, is shedding light on the importance of different practices and advice to ensure electrical home safety to kick off Lightning Safety Awareness Week, June 19-25, 2022.

According to The National Weather Service, about 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning strikes occur in the United States each year, and can strike up to 25 miles away from its parent thunderstorm. In addition to this, journalist Nadine El-Bawab reports on behalf of The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that the forecast for hurricane season in the Atlantic is up to 21 named storms this year. With severity increasing, it's imperative for homeowners to be fully prepared.

"Our main goal during this week is not only to spread awareness, but to emphasize how important preventative measures are," said Joel Worthington, president of Mr. Electric. "Lightning safety can often get overlooked, which can often be detrimental. We encourage people to make a personal plan for their family and home before a disaster strikes."

Mr. Electric offers these tips during Lightning Safety Awareness Week:

When a sudden increase in voltage occurs, like a lightning strike, surge protectors can safeguard your electrical devices by redirecting the excess voltage through the house's grounding path. Whole house surge protectors are a smart way to keep all your sensitive electronics and valuable appliances safe from electrical surge damage. However, surge protectors are only effective if your house has proper wiring and grounding. If you are unsure if your home is properly wired and grounded, contact Mr. Electric for an assessment.

Unplug : Stay alert when a storm is headed your way, especially during storm season. This allows you to prepare properly and unplug anything you don't need during the storm. With an increase in voltage, you want to protect electrical devices by taking preventative measures and unplugging.





Familiarize yourself with the Circuit Breaker: It's important to remember that electricity is dangerous to mess with, and even if you can figure out the problem, don't try to DIY electricity. Take the time to learn what each circuit breaker is designed to "trip," or shut itself off, at predetermined amperage loads. If this limit is reached, the act of the breaker tripping opens the circuit and prevents the flow of current to that particular electrical line or circuit. If you're experiencing constant trips, it could be an overloaded circuit, short circuit or a ground fault.





Back up the Power : In the event you lose power in your home, a backup generator is a great way to ensure key appliances keep running while you're sheltering in place. With this level of uncertainty, a backup generator eliminates one less unknown stressor. With severe storms, you could be left without power for hours or days.

Minor electrical damage can lead to bigger issues. An electrical safety inspection of a home after a severe weather event can help catch any unseen issues. Contact your local Mr. Electric with any electrical safety needs and concerns.

