Acquisition Brings The Pulte's Platform to The Mountain West

SALT LAKE CITY, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family, known in homebuilding for Bill Pulte's experience inside of Pulte Homes and PulteGroup Inc, recently acquired interests in Salt Lake City's leading heating & air conditioning provider, One Stop Heating and Air Conditioning.

(PRNewswire)

"Founder Jeff Packard's attention to detail ensures every customer is happy at One Stop. One Stop will continue to delight homeowners by taking care of their needs and implementing some of the principles of the Pulte Plan, the personal playbook of the Pulte Family's Patriarch and Pulte Homes Founder Bill Pulte (1932-2018). We carry out aspects of the Pulte Plan, just as Bill Pulte (1932-2018) did when he was alive with us and as he would wish," said Bill Pulte, CEO of Pulte Capital, former Director of PulteGroup Inc, and grandson to the Pulte Homes Founder.

"The One Stop acquisition now expands The Pulte Family Office's platform from the East Coast to the Southwest and now toward the Mountain West," said a spokesperson for The Pulte Family and The Pulte Family Office.

"We are ecstatic to be partnered with The Pulte Family and the transformational growth opportunity that the Pulte's provide. We cannot wait to offer even more customers the One Stop superior service," said Jeff Packard, CEO of One Stop.

The Pulte Family may or may not disclose its sale of these securities, and reserves the right to acquire more or dispose of said securities without notification.

The Pulte Family

William J. "Bill" Pulte founded Pulte Homes, today PulteGroup Inc, in 1950 at age 18. Over the decades, Bill Pulte built Pulte Homes into The #1 USA Homebuilder. In 2016, after retiring the first time, William J. Pulte (1932-2018) and Bill Pulte (b. 1988), his grandson, successfully turned PulteGroup Inc around, even when non-business family members supported the failed Dugas Management Team versus the Pulte Homes Founder William J. Pulte. Mr. Pulte (b. 1988) was a PulteGroup Director from 2016-2020. Bill Pulte's Twitter Philanthropy became a giant success starting in June 2019, helping thousands of people and inspiring millions of people worldwide. Even after the passing of William J. Pulte (1932-2018), their work together continues through a collection of Pulte founded organizations, including The Bill Pulte Foundation. The Pulte Family has multiple companies and investment vehicles.

See disclaimers for affiliated and unaffiliated organizations: PulteDisclaimers.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Pulte Family