Women's Business Enterprise National Council Announces America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises Hall of Fame and America's Top Corporations: Resiliency Edition

The Top Corporations honored by WBENC have demonstrated a dedicated commitment to the survival and success of women-owned businesses during 2020 and 2021
ATLANTA, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is proud to announce that 18 corporations have been named to the America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises Hall of Fame and 63 corporations have been honored with the prestigious America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs): Resiliency Edition award.
WBENC applauds the Top Corporations Hall of Fame honorees for their dedication to successfully implementing world-class diversity and inclusion programs that enable growth and innovation, while breaking down barriers for women entrepreneurs. The WBENC Hall of Fame distinction of the Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises exemplifies exceptional leadership in corporate supplier diversity programs and supply chains. These companies set the highest standards and a sustained commitment to leading practices and innovation in their support for women-owned businesses.
Additional recognition goes to the America's Top Corporations: Resiliency Edition, which have shown an intensified commitment to supporting and working with women-owned businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the ongoing challenges that the world has faced.
Supplier diversity leadership efforts by the Top Corporations Hall of Fame and Top Corporations: Resiliency Edition awardees throughout 2020 and 2021 include:
- Involvement and contributions to WBENC COVID-19 initiatives, such as focused problem-solving sessions around the crisis related to Supplier Diversity, procurement and supply chains.
- Support for enhanced WBENC virtual programming, including WeTHRIVE, an executive education and development program delivered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, and participation in industry-specific engagement opportunities with WBEs.
- Commitment to the development of a Financial Resource Center, the WBENC Financial Center of Excellence, providing financial support and educational resources.
- Grant programs through WBENC Women of Color, WBENC Pitch, NextGen, and WBENC Certification providing much-needed funds to women entrepreneurs, particularly Women of Color.
- Increased engagement with WBENC-Certified suppliers where possible, through a WBENC COVID-19 Suppliers and Resource Center, for products and/or services needed ranging from supplies and testing services, to PPE and sanitation and cleaning products.
All of the Top Corporations Hall of Fame and Top Corporations: Resiliency Edition were honored during the 2022 WBENC National Conference June 7 – 9, 2002 in Atlanta, Georgia, the first large scale event for the WBENC network since 2019.
The America's Top Corporations Hall of Fame for Women's Business Enterprises are (in alphabetical order):
AT&T
Bank of America
BP
Bristol Myers Squibb
Capital One
Chevron
Exxon Mobil
EY
IBM
General Motors Company
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Marriott International
Shell
TOYOTA
UPS
Walmart
Wells Fargo
The America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises: Resiliency Edition are (in alphabetical order):
AARP
Adient
Allstate Insurance Company
Altria Group, Inc.
AT&T
Bristol Myers Squibb
Bank of America
BP America, Inc.
Caesars Entertainment
Capital One
Chevron
Cummins Inc.
Cushman & Wakefield
CVS Health
Dell Technologies
Delta Air Lines, Inc.
DTE Energy
Exxon Mobil Corporation
EY
FedEx
Ford Motor Company
General Motors Company, LLC
Google (Alphabet Inc.)
GSK
Hilton
The Home Depot, Inc.
Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC.
IBM Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Kellogg Company
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Macy's Inc.
ManpowerGroup
Marriott International
MassMutual
Medtronic
Merck & Co.
Meta Platforms, Inc.
Nissan North America, Inc.
Office Depot, Inc.
Procter & Gamble
PepsiCo, Inc.
Pfizer Inc.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company
Pitney Bowes Inc.
Raytheon Technologies
Robert Half
Southern California Edison
Shell USA, Inc.
Stellantis
Target Corporation
The Coca-Cola Company
T-Mobile US Inc.
TOYOTA
UPS
Verizon
VISTRA
Walmart Inc.
The Walt Disney Company
Waste Management
Wells Fargo
To learn more about the WBENC National Conference and America's Top Corporations for WBEs, visit https://www.wbenc.org/.
WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, supported by more than 450 Corporate Members, most of which are in the Fortune 500. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and more than 18,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org
