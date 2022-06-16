DSG named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Training Service Providers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSG is pleased to announce it has again been named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers*. DSG helps B2B companies implement their strategic growth initiatives through video-based sales playbooks, experiential training, and continuous learning.

It's an honor to be positioned as a Visionary in this Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers" said Tanner Mezel, DSG's VP of Sales & Marketing. "Our modern approach to sales enablement starts with a video playbook that gives every seller the content, tools and training to lead compelling sales conversations and influence the customer buying process at every stage."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and PEER INSIGHT is trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About DSG

Through video-based sales training playbooks, experiential learning, and continuous enablement, DSG helps B2B companies implement their growth initiatives and accelerate revenue growth. Sales playbooks are the foundation for on-demand training, live virtual training, classroom training, and manager-led coaching. DSG provides an integrated sales enablement approach including consulting, content development, training delivery, graphic design, and video production.

