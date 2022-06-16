Break From Tradition This Father's Day with Edible and On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Enjoy 10% off on Father's Day gifts until June 17

ATLANTA, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible is encouraging you to break from tradition by showing dad your sweeter side with one of their unique gifts this Father's Day. Edible has gifts for every budget and offers delivery or pickup at over 1,000 of their stores, including same-day delivery for last minute gifting. Plus, they're sweetening the gifting experience with a 10% discount on gifts $59 or more with code 'RYAN' until June 17.

"We have lots of fun gifts to put a smile on dad's face," said Heather Schlesinger, Vice President of Marketing for Edible Brands. "We offer a broad assortment of gifting options. From our funny chocolate-covered pineapple mustaches to premium treats, there's something for every dad."

Just in time for Father's Day, Edible is bringing back their Coffee Berries. They're offered as a gift box, bundled with other treats and gifts, or even as a Dad's Cup O' Joe presented in a coffee mug.

To make this Father's Day an even bigger deal, Edible and leading national media and entertainment personality and producer Ryan Seacrest will host a national radio Sweet-stakes, where one lucky grand prize winner will receive Edible for a year! To enter the Edible Sweet-stakes with Ryan Seacrest, visit OnAirWithRyan.com or AmericanTop40.com. For more details and official rules, visit www.ediblearrangements.com.

Edible now offers goods online and at over 1,000 Edible locations worldwide. To be sweet today, visit www.ediblearrangements.com.

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, and fruit arrangements with over 1,000 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises'' and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible's fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit®, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com. Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com.

IMAGES: HERE

MEDIA CONTACT:

media@edible.com

786.605.9228

View original content:

SOURCE Edible Brands