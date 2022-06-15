BRADLEY PARTNER WENDI CAMPBELL ROGALINER ELECTED FELLOW OF AMERICAN BAR FOUNDATION

DALLAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Wendi Campbell Rogaliner, a partner in the firm's Dallas office, has been elected a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation (ABF).

The ABF Fellows comprise a global honorary society of attorneys, judges, law faculty and legal scholars whose public and private careers have demonstrated dedication to the highest principles of the legal profession and to the welfare of the communities. Membership in the Fellows is limited to 1% of lawyers licensed to practice in each jurisdiction.

"Wendi is a tremendous practitioner and leader at the firm, and we are confident that the American Bar Foundation will benefit from her contributions. We congratulate her on this well-deserved honor," said Bradley Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jonathan M. Skeeters.

A member of the firm's Healthcare Practice Group, Ms. Rogaliner has extensive experience handling regulatory compliance matters, including service as legal IRO for entities under a corporate integrity agreement with the Office of Inspector General, and regularly advises her institutional clients with their daily operations and transactions within the heavily regulated healthcare industry.

Ms. Rogaliner is a leader in legal industry and healthcare organizations. She is an active member of the American Health Law Association and recently completed five years of service on the Journal of Health and Life Sciences Law editorial board. Ms. Rogaliner also participates in the Health Law Section of the American, Dallas and Oklahoma Bar associations. She is listed in The Best Lawyers in America® for Health Care Law and has been recognized among the "Best Lawyers in Dallas" by D Magazine.

Founded in 1952, the ABF is an independent, nonprofit organization which seeks to advance the understanding and improvement of law through research projects of unmatched scale and quality on the most pressing issues facing the U.S. and global legal systems. The ABF Fellows provide support through annual contributions and sponsorship of seminars and events of direct relevance to the legal profession. Fellows are recommended by their peers for membership and elected by the Board of the American Bar Foundation.

