Announcing Picsello; A revolutionary all-in-one software set to change the photography industry

More than just another new software

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picsello, an all-in-one photography management software designed to help photographers manage, market, and monetize their business, announced its launch today.

Picsello exists to help photographers run a successful business, nothing else.

The new company based in New York, New York, is more than a software management platform. Picsello provides intuitive business tools, data, and coaching via a fully integrated platform with a smart user experience designed to help photographers become more savvy and confident running their businesses; all with photographers' unique business challenges in mind.

"After working in the photography business for over a decade I've seen how increasingly difficult it is to have a successful business," said Founder Jane Goodrich. "I was determined to create a platform that would simplify photographers' lives as well as help them run a successful, long-term business. Picsello exists to make that happen."

Picsello shares actionable advice and guidance for every phase of business. Created by a team of veteran photographers, small-business advocates, and technology experts, this easy-to-use, mobile-friendly SaaS photography management platform includes your booking, billing, marketing, client sharing, client galleries, online store, and more in one place.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking software revolution that will without a doubt change the photography industry," co-founder Shane Emmons said. "We look forward to empowering photographers with the ability to better market, manage, and monetize businesses with Picsello's seamless, all-in-one platform."

"What separates us from the other software companies is simplicity and approach. Picsello truly exists to help photographers run a successful business, nothing else. Our goal is to be the voice of all photographers so they can feel empowered, supported, and listened to," explained Goodrich.

Picsello is offering monthly and yearly subscriptions at the Founders Rate of $20/month or $200/year. Visit www.picsello.com to learn more.

About Picsello: Founded in 2021 and headquartered in New York, Picsello is an all-in-one, mobile-friendly SaaS photography platform on a mission to help photographers launch and maintain sustainable businesses through offering a range of solutions including CRM tools, client galleries, an online store, marketing, unlimited storage, and expert guidance to help photographers manage their business.

Picsello; A revolutionary all-in-one software set to change the photography industry. Run your business wherever you are. (PRNewswire)

Picsello Logo; A revolutionary all-in-one software set to change the photography industry. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Picsello