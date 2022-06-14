Total Economic Impact Study Finds NETSCOUT Omnis AED Delivers 201% Return on Investment

Solution Increased Operational User Productivity While Decreasing Time Required to Detect and Respond to Cyberattacks

WESTFORD, Mass., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, today revealed the findings of a commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ Study that evaluated the cost savings and business benefits for organizations deploying NETSCOUT Omnis® AED to protect against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyberattacks. Based on a financial assessment and interviews with four decision-makers that had implemented the solution, Forrester found that over three years Omnis AED provided a composite organization:

An overall return on investment (ROI) of 201%

Improved DDoS protection with greater control in configuring existing security systems

Greater coverage with connected intelligence feeds and automated mitigation

Increased operational efficiencies saving more than 2,000 hours of time

Improved time to detect and respond, saving 144 hours due to automatic DDoS mitigation

"DDoS continues to be a huge threat to organizations worldwide with more than 9.7 million attacks – one every three seconds – in 2021*," stated Tom Lyons, vice president of product, NETSCOUT. "Forrester's research quantified a net present value of $3.37 million over three years using Omnis AED, with a payback period of seven months. It's rewarding to understand how our solutions are helping customers defend their IT infrastructures from bad actors while also saving them time and money."

In addition to the quantified findings in the study, Forrester also highlighted several unquantified benefits, including improved application uptime through automated traffic filtering; better compliance and governance; and improved peace of mind and brand reputation.

To read the full study, visit: https://www.netscout.com/whitepaper/total-economic-impact-netscout-omnis-aed.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance disruptions through advanced network detection and response and pervasive network visibility. Powered by our pioneering deep packet inspection at scale, we serve the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

©2022 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT, the NETSCOUT logo, Guardians of the Connected World, Adaptive Service Intelligence, Arbor, ATLAS, Cyber Threat Horizon, InfiniStream, nGenius, nGeniusONE, and Omnis are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

* Findings from NETSCOUT's Threat Intelligence Report, Issue 8, Second Half 2021.

