Octopus Deploy launches better support for a cloud-native workflow

BRISBANE, Australia, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Octopus Deploy, a leading provider of continuous deployment orchestration software, announced expanded support for teams that are containerizing their applications and services. This feature launch gives DevOps teams the ability to modernize CI/CD practices at their own pace, and manage new and older applications all in a single tool.

(PRNewswire)

Octopus 2022.2 expands support for cloud-native applications that run on container hosting platforms like Amazon EKS and ECS, Azure AKS, and Google GKE. Octopus are making it easier to configure your cloud resources through dynamic infrastructure discovery, and improving support for serverless components like Amazon Lambda. This release also previews integration with enterprise change management using ServiceNow.

Why use Octopus for cloud-native deployments?

With Octopus 2022.2, Octopus Deploy addresses concerns about moving to the cloud by giving customers a broad set of integrations for new and older technologies. You can use one tool to orchestrate deployments of applications that use older technologies, as well as newer cloud-based technologies.

Octopus 2022.2 offers updates to make moving to the cloud more seamless and intuitive. Updates include:

Built-in support for container hosting platforms like Kubernetes, Amazon EKS and ECS, Azure AKS, and Google GKE.

Easier configuration of your cloud resources through dynamic infrastructure discovery, and improved support for serverless components like Amazon Lambda.

Early access preview of our integration with enterprise change management using ServiceNow.

Dynamic caching introduced to Octopus Cloud to improve performance and responsiveness across multiple regions.

Other improvements to allow teams to customize the look and feel, as well as security updates for OAuth authentication flows and session invalidation.

"The release of Octopus 2022.2 isn't about arbitrarily shifting every component or rewriting every application elsewhere for its own sake, but it helps teams take advantage of opportunity. Our customers can now combine the right set of technologies and tools, and be strategic about where to modernize and where to maintain," said Octopus Deploy founder and CEO Paul Stovell.

Octopus 2022.2 supports all major cloud architectures, allowing customers to containerize and modernize their CI/CD pipelines while expanding and maintaining business continuity.

The Octopus 2022.2 release of Octopus Deploy is available on Octopus Cloud and ready for download at https://octopus.com/downloads

About Octopus Deploy

Founded in 2012, Octopus Deploy helps DevOps teams at over 25,000 companies accelerate reliable, repeatable, and traceable deployments across clouds and on-premises infrastructure. Octopus provides an API-first approach, built-in multi-tenancy, security, release management, and deployment and runbook automation across all teams, projects, and tech stacks. Octopus customers get best practices with access to 500+ automation step templates. Octopus also integrates with hundreds of technologies, including Azure, AWS, GCP, and Kubernetes. Companies use Octopus Deploy to minimize downtime, deliver more features, and meet their compliance needs.

Octopus is based in Brisbane, Australia, and is growing fast with a team spread across Australia, New Zealand, USA, and the UK.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Octopus Deploy