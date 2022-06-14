NOIZ REACHES AN SALES AGREEMENT WITH MERDEKA TO ENHANCE COMPETITIVE EDGE IN BLOCKCHAIN AND WEB3.0 DEVELOPMENT

HONG KONG, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOIZChain Limited ("NOIZ"), today announced it has reached an conditional agreement on the sale of the entire issued share capital to Merdeka Financial Group Limited (Stock code: 8163) ("Merdeka").

Andy Ann, the Chief Executive Officer of NOIZ, said, ''NOIZ aims to make blockchain technology widely available for every business and to drive blockchain into mass adoption and commercialisation. We are committed to empower enterprises to embrace Web3.0 environmentally, and we believe Merdeka, as a Hong Kong listed company, helps NOIZ to gain a competitive edge by accessing capital market for further growth. Complying with more stringent disclosure requirements for listed companies, it also enhances NOIZ's transparency among institutions and the investing public which strengthens its reputation and credibility.''

UNIVERSAL BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM FOR EVERY BUSINESS

NOIZ is a Blockchain-as-a-Service (''BaaS'') company that provides tailor made services and advice to businesses allowing them to use cloud-based solutions to manage and develop their applications and smart contracts without needing to develop and maintain their own blockchain environments.

NOIZ principally engages in (i) provision of a private blockchain as an infrastructure technology and on-going support of all core value transactions and applications for businesses; (ii) design and build realistic Metaverses for enterprises to connect reality and the virtual world; and (iii) creation and issuance of smart contracts for corporate and individual clients on NOIZ Green Chain (as defined below).

ESG AND SUSTAINABILITY PRODUCTS FOCUS

Environmental, Social, and Governance (''ESG'') become the top agenda of global investors as essential non-financial factors in their investment decisions. NOIZ values ESG and sustainable development.

NOIZ has developed an environmental-friendly blockchain known as ''NOIZChain'' (''NOIZ Green Chain''), which adopts the proof of capacity (''PoC'') consensus mechanism that allows clients in the network to use available hard drive space to decide mining rights and to validate transactions. As compared to other consensus mechanisms such as proof of work, PoC is considered to be energy efficient as participants only temporarily provide storage space on their hard drives rather than needing expensive and specialised hardware that consumes a lot of power for solving computationally intensive encryption. NOIZ Green Chain consumes approximately 2,600 times less energy than conventional proof of work platforms.

HELP TO ACHIEVE COST EFFICIENCY AND EFFECTIVENESS

With the foundation of NOIZ Green Chain, NOIZ has developed a Metaverse (the ''NOIZ Metaverse'') and an all-in-one digital wallet (the ''Beam Digital Wallet'') on the NOIZ Green Chain.

The NOIZ Metaverse was developed by utilising Unreal Engine 5, a powerful software that creates virtual worlds for video game development, film studios and architectural research. Unlike the existing pixelated Metaverse, NOIZ Metaverse further reduces the distinction between the virtual world and reality. NOIZ helps businesses to build their own realistic Metaverse for commercialisation.

The Beam Digital Wallet is a mobile wallet that can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with a built-in marketplace that allows users to buy, sell, transfer, and track all smart contracts possessed by the users. The smart contracts traded within the marketplace are transacted via fiat currency, including payments by both MasterCard/Visa cards.

Andy Ann, the Chief Executive Officer of NOIZ, added, ''We are providing tailor-made Blockchain development services to various industries covering international banks, insurance companies, art museums and advertising agencies, etc. We look forward to partnering with more different clients in the future upon the successful of the proposed transaction by moving toward a listed platform."

About Merdeka Financial Group Limited (Stock code: 8163)

Merdeka Financial Group Limited is a listed Company on the GEM operated by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 8163). Merdeka is a reliable and trustworthy industry expert which focuses on two core businesses, namely financial services business and corporate consulting business.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, it has been establishing an extensive financial network in both Hong Kong and the Mainland China. Its clients are mainly corporations in Asia. With its profound experience, it is proficient at seeking out the best solutions for clients that provide the most optimal deal structures and investment returns.

About NOIZ

Established in 2018 and headquartered in Hong Kong, NOIZChain Limited ("NOIZ"), is a Blockchain-as-a-Service ("BaaS") company that aims to make blockchain technology widely available for every business and to drive blockchain into mass adoption and commercialisation.

NOIZ values Environmental, Social, and Governance and has developed an environmental-friendly blockchain known as ''NOIZChain'' (''NOIZ Green Chain''), which adopts proof of capacity consensus mechanism that allows mining devices in the network to use the available hard drive space to decide mining rights and to validate transactions. It has also developed a Metaverse and an all-in-one digital wallet on the NOIZ Green Chain.

NOIZ provides tailor-made services to various industries covering international banks, insurance companies, art museums and advertising agencies and it is well prepared to expand its business in a fast-growing market.

