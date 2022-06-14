Heartland Votes

Newly released "WTF?" receives raving, 5 Star review from world-renowned Readers' Favorite®

"This book will bring joy and laughter to all who read it."

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 5 percent of adults worldwide live with depression, but about 75 percent of people with depression don't get the treatment they need. Authors Sharon & Kierra Linen dedicate their brilliant, newly released book What's This Foolishness? to the millions of people who are suffering emotionally, spiritually, and physically in this world today. It is our hope that this little book can brighten your day and bring you comfort, as laughter is the healer of the body, mind, and spirit.

"If you can read this book and not laugh, you need to see a psychologist..."     Philip Van Heusen, Readers' Favorite®
Read this outstanding 5 Star Review from Readers' Favorite®

Give the Gift of Laughter: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B18T7BJ5

 What's This Foolishness?, a potential runaway bestseller, was created for a world overcome by sadness, sickness, war, murder, hatred, depression, and the list goes on. The brilliant use of wisdom and humor, empowers "WTF?" to brighten our day and make us smile again. And because laughter is a healer of the body, mind, and spirit, "WTF?" will make the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for that "special someone" in your life.... Even if that "special someone" is YOU!

The Benefits of Laughter and Humor                         

Physical health benefit                           

Boosts immunity

Lowers stress hormones                             

Decreases pain

Relaxes your muscles                                   

Prevents heart disease

Mental health benefits                                   

Adds joy and zest to life

Eases anxiety and tension                             

Relieves stress

Improves mood                                           

Strengthens resilience

Social benefits                                               

Strengthens relationships

Attracts others to us                                         

Enhances teamwork

Helps defuse conflict                                               

Promotes group bonding

If you would like more information about authors Sharon & Kierra Linen and their work, you may contact them at Sharon@creating4u.com or visit www.AddyBee123.com. Please help them heal the world by sharing this link https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B18T7BJ5 .

