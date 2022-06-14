Navisite Survey Finds CIO Role Expanded During Pandemic

51% of CIOs say their job role has changed since the start of COVID-19, with many taking on new titles, joining boards and a majority (83%) taking on new responsibilities

ANDOVER, Mass., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite announced today findings from its survey that explored how the CIO role, compensation, budgets and priorities have evolved since the start of the pandemic. The majority (51%) of CIOs say their job role has expanded or changed over the last two years. These changes include adding new titles such as President, COO, CTO, etc. (37%), reporting directly to the CEO (21%), and being named to a company board or participating on board calls (18%).

Symbol or mark Infinity Green Floating on a blue background (PRNewsfoto/Navisite) (PRNewswire)

Most CIOs (83%) have taken on new responsibilities beyond the traditional IT role to support one or more departments and functions across all areas of the company.

"Organizations underwent major shifts during the pandemic to support remote workforces, new ways of operating and other business impacts that continue today," said Gina Murphy, president and chief transformation officer of Navisite. "The survey results underscore how CIOs have been at the center of the crises. They've taken on a greater leadership role to help navigate these changes and are increasingly engaged at the highest levels of an organization and across departments and functions."

Navisite surveyed over 200 CIOs across a wide variety of industries, from banking and finance to manufacturing, technology, retail, healthcare, life sciences and others. More than 90% of respondents held a CIO or comparable executive IT-level role since before March 2020, when COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Nearly all respondents (98%) have served at the same company since this time.

Additional findings include:

Compensation: The majority (59%) of respondents have received a significant increase (by 10% or more) in their annual compensation (i.e., base salary, bonus) since the start of the pandemic.

IT Budgets : 52% of respondents say their IT budgets have increased since the start of the pandemic, with only 6% noting a budget decrease.

Digital transformation: A third (33%) of respondents are spending 21% or more of their IT budget on digital transformation projects compared to 26% of respondents before the pandemic.

For more details on these and other findings, download the full report: The Expanding Role of the CIO.

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navisite