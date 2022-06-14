eInfochips Showcases AI Inferencing at the Edge Solution at Embedded World 2022 with Qualcomm

The solution will be demonstrated at Qualcomm Technologies Booth Located at Hall: 2 Booth: 2-238

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, a leading provider of product engineering services, said it will showcase its AI inferencing at the edge solution, developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., at Embedded World.

The key components of eInfochips' edge solution comprise a camera for video capture, edge computing for face detection, and Amazon Kinesis Video Streams (KVS) for live streaming and alert generation. Amazon KVS makes it easy to securely stream video from connected devices to AWS for analytics, machine learning (ML), playback, and other processing.

The AI inferencing at the edge solution leverages eInfochips' Camera Reference Design Kit (RDK), built on the Qualcomm® QCS610 platform. The solution demonstrates eInfochips' capabilities across camera design, edge AI, and IoT. It also showcases the premium high-performance Qualcomm® QCS610 processor's capabilities for delivering on-device edge AI for advanced applications, including smart kiosks, industrial IoT, AI surveillance cameras, AI edge appliances, and more.

"Global product and technology companies can leverage our solution to accelerate the development and prototyping of vision-based intelligent connected solutions. In addition to working with Qualcomm Technologies to help empower developers with cutting edge IoT solutions, eInfochips also helps companies implement accurate, highly scalable, reliable, and cost-efficient vision-based IoT solutions that leverage state-of-the-art infrastructure," said Parag Mehta, chief business development officer at eInfochips.

Embedded World is an event is to discover the innovations of the embedded sector and meet experts. The event offers the entire spectrum – from components, modules and complete systems to operating systems, hardware and software and services. The event will be conducted in person at Nuremberg, Germany between 21 - 23 June 2022.

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. With over 500-plus products developed and 40 million deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips continues to fuel technological innovations in multiple verticals.

eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in IoT, AI/ML, security, sensors, wireless, cloud, and power. With collaborations across the technology spectrum, eInfochips has developed reference platforms and industry-specific solutions to enable next-generation product development and transformation.

For more information, visit http://www.einfochips.com

Qualcomm QCS610 is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

