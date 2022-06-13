DENVER, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Solutions announces that they have entered the TriZetto Consulting Partner Network. Joining this network enables Catalyst Solutions to provide a myriad of services on behalf of health plans using TriZetto platforms, such as: Facets, QNXT, CareAdvance and NetworX.

"This partnership allows Catalyst to continue its mission of helping healthcare plans be more efficient," Scott Martin, President of Catalyst Solutions said. "Catalyst will, now, have access to APIs, utilities and other software for Facets, QNXT, CareAdvance and NetworX." Catalyst Solution's consulting services can help health plans maximize their investment in TriZetto technology and ensure the solution provides the flexibility, automation and configurability plans need to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

As a member of the TriZetto Consulting Partner Network, Catalyst Solutions is authorized to support TriZetto clients with their upgrades, reports and custom extracts, custom code development, Configuration and Testing. Additionally, Catalyst will continue to provide outsourced and staff augmentation services for operational functions like: Claims, Configuration, Enrollment and Call Center. Catalyst's expert Training team can also provide knowledge transfer to clients on a project-by-project basis. In addition to providing consulting services on Facets, QNXT, CareAdvance and NetworX, Catalyst can also support TriZetto's ancillary products, like: Workflow, Elements, TranZform, TruProvider, ClaimSphere, Kafka, Data Streaming, PHI Audit View, Facets Containers, HIPAA Gateway, TriZetto Communication Suite, Value-based Benefits, Encounter Data Management, SMT and FET.

"Our Consulting practice will continue to use the proven methods and strategies we've built over our 20+ year history," Scott Martin continued, "the additional tools provided by our friends and colleagues at TriZetto will better enable us to drive positive change within healthcare organizations. Working together we can transform payers and optimize their capabilities so they can compete in this ever-changing environment."

Catalyst Solution's mission is to help payers drive down costs, optimize revenue, and most importantly, improve member healthcare outcomes. We are passionate about making positive and measurable change on behalf of the clients we serve and the communities in which we live. We exclusively serve the payer industry bringing highly specialized experts with 20+ years of deep expertise in outsourced BPO, IT, and consulting services. Catalyst delivers comprehensive and flexible solutions that meet the unique needs of payers, and we are COMMITTED to exceeding customer expectations by providing unmatched, white-glove service. As a diversity-certified, woman-owned company based in the U.S., they offer agility and flexibility to provide comprehensive solutions to meet the unique needs of health plans. www.CatalystSolutions.com.

