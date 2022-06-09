Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Wins T3 Award 2022 for Best Robot Vacuum

The Flagship Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop paired with new Empty Wash Fill Dock was recognized for its performance in home cleaning automation

HONG KONG, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, creator of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, today announced the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra was selected a winner of the coveted T3 Awards 2022. The innovative hybrid robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty dock earned top recognition in the "Best Robot Vacuums" category, repeating a brand win in the same category after the predecessor Roborock S6 MaxV won in 2021.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra (PRNewswire)

"The T3 Awards are among the most coveted in the consumer electronics space," said Richard Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Roborock. "Receiving recognition for the superior performance of the S7 MaxV Ultra in the robot vacuum category is a show of the hard work of our R&D team who built a feature packed and well-engineered product. We are proud to create products that make our lives simpler and our homes cleaner."

Officially announced in January 2022, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra advances home cleaning automation into a new category. Considering the tough competition amongst its robovac peers, it's clear that the advanced object recognition technology, customized cleaning options and performance in cleaning hard floors and vacuuming carpets alike was unmatched. What's more, the vacuum dust bin is emptied and the mop is automatically washed and refilled with clean water by a new Empty Wash Fill Dock.

Since launching at CES 2022, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra has proved its superior capability through numerous accolades including over 14 "Best of CES" recognitions like Digital Trends' Top Tech CES 2022 and also the recent Reddot Design Award 2022.

To learn more about the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra and the company's line-up of premier cleaning robots, please visit us.roborock.com .

About Roborock

Roborock is committed to innovation in researching, developing, and producing home cleaning devices, particularly robotic, cordless, and wet/ dry vacuum cleaners. Every Roborock product has been designed with an eye on solving genuine problems, so Roborock customers can live better lives. Currently, Roborock is available in more than 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/ .

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roborock