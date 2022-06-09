Isabella Bank to Open Fifth Location in Saginaw

Groundbreaking at State Street site to occur in June

SAGINAW, Mich., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX:ISBA), announced a June ground breaking to expand its commitment to the Saginaw community. Located on State Street near Wieneke Road, the new branch will be Isabella Bank's fifth location in Saginaw County.

Slated to open during the first quarter of 2023, the branch will provide individuals and business owners increased access to a full line of in-person banking products and services.

"This is an investment in the Saginaw area— in its people, its businesses and its leaders, who are working hard to fuel a vibrant community," said Jae A. Evans, Isabella Bank Chief Executive Officer. As an independent community bank that has grown and evolved with mid-Michigan for nearly 120 years, we're excited to expand our presence in Saginaw."

Isabella Bank combines exceptional customer service with advances in banking technology to create long term - personal relationships, and provide relevant products and services to its customers.

"We're a large bank with local, community values and service that blends high-tech with personal relationships," said Jerome Schwind, Isabella Bank President. "We're all about helping customers and communities grow and thrive."

"Saginaw customers have made it clear: they value us as a full-service, independent community bank," said Michael Colby, the bank's East Region President. "They like the stability Isabella Bank offers. They like our combination of modern and traditional services. They also appreciate that decisions about their needs are made right here, by people who live in the area and support the community."

Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The bank has assets of approximately $2 billion and offers personal and business lending, and deposit products. In addition, the bank offers investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. With the new branch, the bank will have 30 locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

