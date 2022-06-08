USCF Announces Launch of the USCF Dividend Income Fund with Miller/Howard Investments (Ticker: UDI)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USCF, today, announced it has launched the USCF Dividend Income Fund ("UDI" or the "Fund") with Miller/Howard Investments, Inc. ("Miller/Howard"), a Woodstock, NY based, research-driven asset manager. The Fund, an actively-managed exchange traded fund (ETF), seeks a high level of current income and, as a secondary objective, growth of income, by investing in U.S. exchange-traded dividend-paying and dividend-growth companies that meet the Fund's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") criteria.

Dividend income can be used to meet current spending needs or, when reinvested, to drive the power of compounding.

Miller/Howard's investment philosophy emphasizes income-producing equities as an essential element to aid long-term wealth building. Dividend income can be used to meet current spending needs or, when reinvested, to drive the power of compounding. Miller/Howard has integrated ESG analysis with fundamental research since the inception of its first strategy in 1991.

"As an asset manager who specializes in commodities and alternative investments, USCF is focused on offering unique investment opportunities," said John Love, President and CEO of USCF. "UDI offers the potential for what Miller/Howard calls "unfixed income" by participating in a growing income stream, which can serve as an alternative hedge against inflation. Traditional fixed income securities cannot provide this inflation hedge due to the fixed nature of their payments."

UDI is the second collaboration between USCF and Miller/Howard and illustrates how it is possible to seek income while considering ESG attributes. Miller/Howard's research and analysis focuses on the quality of a company, its ability to grow income, and the sustainability of its business model and practices.

"We see a company's ability to pay and grow the dividend as a marker of financial strength and stability," said Luan Jenifer, CEO of Miller/Howard Investments. "In addition, our ESG research helps us to understand and avoid risks that the financials alone might not uncover."

"Miller/Howard has been a great partner," said Love. "We are thrilled for the opportunity to work together again."

About USCF

USCF operates on the leading edge of exchange-traded product (ETP) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) innovation. The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued nine more ETPs and ETFS across commodity and equity asset classes. USCF Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of USCF, serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. USCF and its affiliates currently manage approximately $5 billion in assets from its headquarters in Walnut Creek, California.

About Miller/Howard Investments

Miller/Howard Investments Inc., based in Woodstock, New York. Miller/Howard Investments Inc.'s total firm assets as of March 31, 2022 were approximately $3.0 billion, including $0.3 billion in assets under advisement. Miller/Howard Investments Inc. focuses on income-producing equities, with an emphasis on high-quality stocks with high yield and strong dividend growth, offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has integrated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) research in its managed portfolios for over three decades.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

USCF is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.

John P. Love is a registered representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Definitions

Unfixed Income: Investments made in dividend-paying stocks with a focus on companies that have the potential to raise their dividends consistently over the long term. As prices rise, so too should corporate profits, allowing some companies to increase their dividends in-line with inflation.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, please call 1-800-920-0259 or download the file from www.uscfinvestments.com.

The fund is new and there is no assurance that the fund will meet it's objective. All investing involves risk including loss of principal. Dividends are not guaranteed and a company's future abilities to pay dividends may be limited. A company currently paying dividends may cease paying dividends at any time.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is unaffiliated with USCF Advisers and Miller/Howard Investments. Funds distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

