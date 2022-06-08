Celonis Named Category Leader For Third Consecutive Year and Appointed Star Performer in 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Process Mining

NEW YORK and MUNICH, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis, the global leader in execution management, is recognized as the category leader in the Everest Group Process Mining PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 for the third year in a row. Celonis was also named a Star Performer based on the highest year-over-year improvement on the PEAK Matrix.

"A decade ago the defining sentiment of business was that software is eating the world… going forward intelligent processes will run the world," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "If we want our processes to be more intelligent, more sustainable, and operate at peak performance, then we must find and remove all the process inefficiencies that stand in the way. And today's inflationary and supply chain realities only exacerbate the urgency for companies to prioritize process mining and execution management investments."

The Everest Group Process Mining PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 report outlines the distinguishing features of market success. Celonis holds the highest reported capability scores in all nine assessment criteria including market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, process set-up and integration, process intelligence, implementation and support, and commercial sales model.

As stated in the report, key highlights include:

Celonis continues to dominate the market in terms of process mining software revenue.

Celonis holds the highest market share by revenue in the top six verticals including manufacturing, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and pharma, hi-tech and telecom, professional services, consumer packaged goods (CPG) & retail, and across all buyer-size segments.

Celonis is the top provider by market share across the majority of geographies. Its hold on the process mining market stretches across continental Europe , North America , the United Kingdom , and Latin America .

Celonis earns the highest score on the Assessment's Summary Dashboard, which reflects market impact and vision and capability assessment of providers for process mining products.

"Celonis continues to demonstrate superior vision and capabilities that empower businesses to effectively leverage their data to monitor and optimize their operational performance," said Amardeep Modi, vice president at Everest Group. "It has strengthened its position as a Leader and emerged as a Star Performer on the Everest Group Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix® as a result of increased investments in innovation and thought leadership, strong advancements in product scope and customer support capabilities, and impressive year-over-year growth in its revenue and client base."

Background of the Everest Group Research

Everest Group defines process mining as a type of analytics product that involves a fact-based approach to help discover, monitor, and optimize as-is processes by analyzing process-related information primarily from event logs generated by enterprise systems (e.g., ERP, CRM, etc.). The technology provides a data-based approach to process optimization through numerous applications and use cases spanning industries and process areas. This has led to process mining being and continuing to be one of the fastest growing markets in the Intelligent Automation (IA) space.

Adoption of process mining not only helps enterprises achieve traditional benefits such as cost savings and operational efficiency, but also opens avenues to target business/strategic outcomes such as top-line growth, accelerated digital transformation, enhanced customer experience, and sustainability. In order to support the enterprise objectives, products are rapidly evolving in the sophistication of their capabilities, features, and functionalities.

Background on Celonis Execution Management

Today's business processes run inside a massively complex environment of hundreds of enterprise systems - some that are more than 30 years old. This creates a breeding ground for process problems that even the best-run companies cannot see. Celonis has spent more than a decade perfecting the science, methodologies, and technologies that identify and fix process inefficiencies hidden inside of ERP, SCM, and CRM systems.

Powered by its leading process mining technology, the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) operates at a level above the underlying systems. The Celonis EMS uses real-time data from enterprise systems, desktops, devices, and third-party sources to "X-ray" processes. Celonis then applies intelligence to this data to identify the root cause of process problems, calculate the business impact, and confirm the fastest path to resolution. Then the Celonis EMS triggers real time automated actions to fix inefficiencies and optimize process performance. This provides companies a new and modern approach to running their businesses on intelligent processes.

Everest Report can be downloaded for free HERE .

About Celonis

Celonis reveals and fixes inefficiencies businesses can't see, enabling them to perform at levels they never thought possible. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a full set of platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of implementations with global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

