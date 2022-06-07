SilverSky Named MDR Award Winner in Cyber Defense Magazine's 2022 Global Infosec Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced it was recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), a leading electronic information security publication, as the recipient of its 2022 Publisher's Choice Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Provider Award.

It's the magazine's tenth year of honoring infosec innovators from around the globe via its Global Infosec Awards program. The program's judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who vote based on their independent review of the company's submissions. A full list of award winners is available at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

"SilverSky embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. Managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals, the magazine's mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. It delivers electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at www.cyberdefensetv.com and www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

About SilverSky

Organizations of all sizes face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky levels the playing field and enables companies, regardless of their size, to access enterprise-grade cybersecurity to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. SilverSky offers one of the most comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) solutions in the industry. Delivered as a managed services model, SilverSky MDR makes powerful cybersecurity simple, affordable, and accessible to organizations of all sizes and across industries. Customer environments are monitored 24x7x365 by highly skilled security operations analysts in SilverSky SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational cybersecurity success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.

