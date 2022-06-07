Panasonic Releases Firmware Update Program for GH6

NEWARK, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic has announced that the company will release the firmware update program Ver.2.0 for the LUMIX GH6 to enhance performance and usability. The firmware program will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/ at UTC 1 a.m. on July 5, 2022.

Together with ATOMOS, a global company that creates innovative technologies and cloud services for filmmakers everywhere, Panasonic created new firmware which enables the output of up to 5.8K / 29.97p and C4K / 119.88p RAW video data over HDMI to be recorded as Apple ProRes RAW on ATOMOS NINJA V and NINJA V+ devices.

First introduced in February 2022, the highly-regarded LUMIX GH6 has been recognized for its exceptional video performance and handling among existing and new GH users worldwide. Over time, the GH6 will evolve with firmware updates to further enhance its performance and usability to meet the changing needs of creators.

GH6 Firmware Version 2.0

1. RAW video data output over HDMI function

-Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded on the ATOMOS NINJA V/V+.

Area Resolution Frame Rate Aspect HDMI Output Monitor/Recorder NINJA V+ NINJA V Micro Four Thirds 5728x3024 (5.7K) 59.94p / 50.00p 17:9 12-bit YES - 29.97p / 25.00p/ 23.98p YES 4096x2160 (C4K) 119.88p / 100.00p - 59.94p / 50.00p / 29.97p/ 25.00p/ 23.98p/ YES Micro Four Thirds

Anamorphic 5760x4320 (5.8K-A) 29.97p 4:3 - 25.00p / 23.98p YES 4352x3264 (4.4K-A) 59.94p / 50.00p -

・A LUT (Lookup table) exclusively designed for RAW video recorded on NINJA V/V+ is available on the following customer support website to make the same color grading as V-Log/V-Gamut. It is easy to match colors between the footages recorded with Panasonic Varicam, EVA1 cameras to combine them. https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/download/lut/s1h_raw_lut/index.html

*Selectable recording mode depends on the firmware version of NINJA V/V+. *Please refer to the ATOMOS website for the information on the corresponding firmware version of NINJA V/V+. *Software that supports Apple ProRes RAW is required to edit RAW video recorded with NINJA V/V+. *All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

2. Internal recording C4K 60p/FHD 60p in ProRes 422 HQ/ProRes 422 are available.

With this update, it is possible to load low compression and high-quality data directly to the PC without transcoding for smooth NLE (non-linear editing)

Major Apple ProRes 422 HQ / ProRes 422 Recording Modes

Firmware version System frequency Quality Shooting range Frame rate Bit rate Aspect ratio Recording media FULL PxP* CFexpress SD Ver.1.0 59.94Hz (NTSC) 5.7K (5728x3024) YES - 29.97p 1.9Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 17:9 YES - 1.3Gbps (ProRes 422) 23.98p 1.5Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 1.0Gbps (ProRes 422) 50.00Hz (PAL) 25.00p 1.6Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 1.1Gbps (ProRes 422) 24.00Hz (CINEMA) 24.00p 1.5Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 1.0Gbps (ProRes 422) NEW Ver.2.0 59.94Hz (NTSC) Cinema 4K (4096x2160) YES YES 59.94p 1.9Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 17:9 YES - 1.3Gbps (ProRes 422) 29.97p 972Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 648Mbps (ProRes 422) 23.98p 778Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 519Mbps (ProRes 422) FHD (1920x1080) YES YES 59.94p 454Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 16:9 YES YES 302Mbps (ProRes 422) 29.97p 227Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 151Mbps (ProRes 422) 23.98p 181Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 121Mbps (ProRes 422)

Firmware version System frequency Quality Shooting range Frame rate Bit rate Aspect ratio Recording media FULL PxP* CFexpress SD NEW Ver.2.0 50.00Hz (PAL) Cinema 4K (4096x2160) YES YES 50.00p 1.6Gbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 17:9 YES - 1.1Gbps (ProRes 422) 25.00p 811Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 541Mbps (ProRes 422) FHD (1920x1080) 50.00p 378Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 16:9 YES YES 252Mbps (ProRes 422) 25.00p 189Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 126Mbps (ProRes 422) 24.00Hz (CINEMA) Cinema 4K (4096x2160) YES YES 24.00p 779Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 17:9 YES - 519Mbps (ProRes 422) FHD (1920x1080) 24.00p 182Mbps (ProRes 422 HQ) 16:9 YES YES 121Mbps (ProRes 422)

*PxP = Pixel by Pixel

•Apple and ProRes are trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. •ATOMOS, Ninja V+ and Ninja V are registered trademarks of ATOMOS Limited. •Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners. •All functions may not be available depending on the situation. •Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

