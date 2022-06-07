NewPower Worldwide is Recognized as Top 50 Electronics Distributor

NewPower Worldwide is named to both SourceToday and Electronics Sourcing's Top 50 Electronics Distributors list.

NASHUA, N.H., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPower Worldwide, the leading independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods, was recognized as #3 on Electronics Sourcing's North American Top 50 Independent Distributors list and #14 on SourceToday's Global Top 50 Electronics Distributors report. For the seventh year in a row, NewPower has appeared at the top of these highly competitive and rigorous annual reports recognizing the world's top distributors for electronic components.

NewPower Worldwide – Empowering Supply Chain™ (PRNewsfoto/NewPower Worldwide) (PRNewswire)

NewPower Worldwide is Recognized as Top 50 Global Electronics Distributor

The award highlights NewPower's continued rise in electronic component distribution. "We are once again honored to be recognized as one of the world's Top 50 Electronics Distributors," said Carleton Dufoe, Chief Executive Offer, NewPower Worldwide, "Our proprietary cloud-based sourcing technology, EMPOWER™, continues to fuel our growth by providing customers with real-time access to billions of parts worldwide. EMPOWER™, coupled with our $325M credit facility, provides the foundation for NewPower's inventory management solutions which help our customers develop sustainable supply chain strategies tailored to address their challenges."

"In today's market, supply chain leaders need a partner they can trust to put them first," said Jeffrey Hong, General Manager, NewPower Worldwide APAC, "This past year, NewPower continued to expand headcount globally in an effort to provide better-localized support in real-time. This customer-first mentality has helped drive deeper relationships, resulting in more impactful results for our customers."

NewPower Worldwide is an industry expert in the sourcing, procurement and redistribution of electronic components and peripherals. Visit www.newpowerww.com for a complete list of supply chain services or email solutions@newpowerww.com for immediate assistance.

About NewPower Worldwide

NewPower Worldwide is a leading global independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods. NewPower provides a wide range of services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes some of the world's largest OEMs, ODMs, EMS Providers, Military and Aerospace, Authorized Distributors and Global Service Facilities. NewPower Worldwide is a privately held company based in Nashua, NH. For more information, visit www.newpowerww.com.

Media Contact: Cristina Adair | O: (603) 865-1916, cadair@newpowerww.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NewPower Worldwide