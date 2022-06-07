KLEARNOW AND PROJECT44 PARTNER TO EXTEND SHIPMENT VISIBILITY WITH CUSTOMS CLEARANCE AND DRAYAGE

Partnership Provides Actionable Data To Address Trade Disruptions, Avoid Delays

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KlearNow, a smart Logistics as a Service (LaaS) technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with project44®, the global leader in supply chain visibility for shippers and logistics service providers. This partnership will extend end-to-end real-time shipment visibility and provide the data needed by importers to quickly address issues that delay shipments.

KlearNow's digitized, cloud-based marketplace provides digital customs clearance and drayage procurement. With the expansion of drayage fulfillment and visibility into KlearNow's existing customs clearance platform, exporters and importers now have the ultimate benefit of connected shipment transparency needed to enable more efficient customs clearance and to address exceptions.

project44 was architected to be the supply chain's connective tissue. Its platform connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. project44's platform becomes more robust with smart LaaS from KlearNow. The KlearNow customs automation and digital drayage platform structures disparate unstructured data to move more shipments, more efficiently through the customs process and eliminates bottlenecks with a connected drayage solution.

"Until now, customs brokerage has been a blind spot for all supply chains. KlearNow provides real-time shipment and event status. Our customs clearance visibility, with advanced notifications, prevent delays," said Sam Tyagi, CEO of KlearNow. "Our AI-powered platform digitizes and automates import processes and dynamically connects drayage partners with shipments at precisely the right time. Working with project44, we can help solve the supply chain chokepoints caused by the COVID pandemic and geo-political events and help future proof against other calamities that will undoubtedly impact the supply chain."

Combining the capabilities of project44 and KlearNow, customer benefits include:

Addressing trade disruptions before they cause delays.

Managing real-time shipment and event status across modes now with customs clearance and drayage visibility—leveraging single source of truth for transportation transparency and trade compliance information.

Improving planning and increasing operational efficiencies.

Preventing added costs such as demurrage and per diem with real-time terminal level visibility and Last Free Day clock.

Securely storing digitized commercial and international shipping documents.

While both companies offer smart technologies in the supply chain, this partnership brings an unprecedented ability to understand and use that data to quickly drive decisions and ultimately address underlying issues that affect the entire supply chain.

"Accurate, real-time visibility across every leg and location of your global supply chain is paramount," said Vernon O'Donnell, Chief Product Officer of project44. "With project44's robust API integration capabilities and KlearNow's real-time customs clearance and drayage services, we can drive more value to our mutual customers, decreasing costs and increasing operational efficiencies at the world's ports."

About KlearNow

KlearNow is transforming B2B supply chains with its smart Logistics as a Service (LaaS) platform that connects data, people, processes, and organizations to enable new levels of visibility and productivity that reduce logistics costs and create better customer experiences. KlearNow's customs clearance and drayage marketplaces on its AI-powered platform ease supply chain bottlenecks by digitizing paper-based transactions and enabling customs brokers and transporters to deliver superior real-time visibility needs of importers, exporters, and freight forwarders. For more information, visit https://www.klearnow.com/

