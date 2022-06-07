Chill Out This Summer with Budget-Friendly aerMist

Texas venture provides homeowners an affordable luxury upgrade by cooling outdoor spaces and keeping bugs away

PLANO, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rising prices for gas and airline tickets, seven out of 10 Americans are altering their summer travel plans, according to a recent survey from Bankrate. Of those respondents, 28% plan to have a staycation. This summer, new venture aerMist is helping non-traveling vacationers create an at-home oasis on a budget with innovative misting systems that cool any outdoor space up to 20 degrees. This means favorite activities such as getting fresh air with a favorite book, sipping a glass of wine on the patio, or having dinner al fresco with friends can be enjoyed comfortably no matter how hot the day gets. And you can experience cooler temperatures without ever packing a suitcase.

The high-pressure misters offer a luxurious-feeling home upgrade at an affordable price. Also, with a sleek design that can be easily concealed in any space, aerMist does not detract from the décor when the system is not in use. Uniquely, aerMist is tailored to a homeowner's outdoor space, so there are no unnecessary expenses for unused pieces or parts. All aerMist systems are made to last with high-quality materials, providing value for many summers and staycations to come.

With a user-friendly app, aerMist allows homeowners the ability to control up to four aerMist systems at a time without anyone having to get up and leave a relaxing spot. In addition, the high-pressure misters can cool a space without soaking clothes and furniture and create a bug-free zone without any chemicals.

"Dorothy was right all along—there is no place like home," says Boris Medica, co-founder of aerMist. "People invest in their homes and backyards. Our aerMist systems keep those outdoor spaces cool so they can be enjoyed for longer periods of time on warm days."

aerMist high-pressure misters are quieter and use less water than other misters on the market, which adds up to a stress-free staycation. The aerMist systems, offered in stainless steel and plastic tubing kits, start at $935 and can be purchased through the company's website.

About aerMist

aerMist is the first high-pressure cooling system for homes and restaurants that offers user-friendly technology to lower the temperature of outdoor spaces up to 20 degrees. The company was founded in 2021 by Boris and Jelena Medic and is based in Plano, Texas. The misting systems provide the best cooling at the lowest cost. In addition, aerMist systems are eco-friendly, minimizing water use with a sleek design that maximizes space. To learn more about aerMist, visit https://aermist.com/.

