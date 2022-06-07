Broadview Group Adds Heath Hunter as Principal

ST. LOUIS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group Holdings, LLC ("Broadview"), a leader in direct middle-market investing, is excited to announce the addition of Heath Hunter to the investment team as a principal.

Prior to Broadview Group, Heath was Vice President of Corporate Development at Dot Family Holdings, where he focused on control buyouts of middle-market distribution companies. From 2015 - 2022, as the first hire into Dot Family Holdings, Heath helped the Tracy Family grow their family office to $2.2 billion in revenues and over $200 million in EBITDA. During this time, Heath led five different platforms and numerous complementary acquisitions for Dot Family Holdings. Prior to Dot Family Holdings, Heath was a Vice President at Prospect Partners, a Chicago-based lower middle market private equity firm, where he identified and executed both platform and add-on acquisitions and provided board leadership and strategic guidance to numerous lower-middle-market companies. Prior to Prospect Partners, Heath was a management consultant with PwC in its Chicago office.

"We are extremely pleased to have Heath join Broadview at a pivotal point in the firm's evolution. His addition is an important step in the continued development of Broadview's direct middle-market investing effort. Heath's successful track record in our core investment verticals and existing relationships in the industry will contribute meaningfully to sourcing and executing new investment opportunities," said Clay Hunter, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Broadview. "With the addition of Heath, we are well positioned to execute on our investment strategy in partnering with successful, growth-oriented business owners to build meaningful and sustainable long-term value."

Broadview Group Holdings, LLC invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in commercial and industrial products, specialty distribution, commercial and industrial services, and food and agriculture businesses. Broadview's permanent capital base and long-term perspective ensure true alignment with its partners and portfolio companies. Broadview Group's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries. For more information, please visit www.broadviewgroup.com.

