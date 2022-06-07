Blue Ocean Brain, an HSI Company Launches DEI Advisory Council to Advance Inclusion and Engagement in Workplaces

FRISCO, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blue Ocean Brain, an HSI company, announced the formation of its DEI Advisory Council to expand their thought leadership and advance their learning solutions to help organizations build more consciously-inclusive, high-performance work environments. The Council, made up of external DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) thought leaders, as well as internal team members, will support the development of innovative new learning content and expanded learning journeys for clients working to build outstanding employee experiences.

At HSI, we believe diversity, equity, and inclusion learning is integral to building a more productive and innovative workforce and an important part of driving better business outcomes. As workplaces have become increasingly multi-generational and multi-cultural, organizations are seeking to create a healthier, inclusive environment. Employee awareness, education, and engagement are critical components; our microlearning content and software solutions enable businesses to better support their objectives on this journey.

"We are excited to leverage this council to help our customers and HSI improve outcomes", said Chad Birckelbaw, Chief Executive Officer at HSI. "As a mission-driven organization focused on making the workplace safer and smarter, we recognize that inclusive behavior leads to a mentally healthy work environment and increased engagement. An engaged workforce has fewer accidents, near-misses, missed workdays, and less turnover, all of which leads to better, more sustainable business outcomes."

Joining the Council are Karith Foster and Dr. Marcelle Davis. Karith Foster is a Diversity Engagement Specialist and creator of the groundbreaking INVERSITY™ methodology and other signature programs. She is creating a seismic shift in diversity and culture change in academic institutions, organizations and corporations across America. Dr. Marcelle Davis, recently named a 2022 Top 100 Diversity Officer and a Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia, brings more than two decades of experience assisting organizational leaders in the collection and analysis of workforce and recruiting metrics. She is skilled in evaluating business landscapes and implementing policies and practices that enable organizations to ensure equity and inclusion are at the core of all business practices.

"We have never been more committed to fostering meaningful change in the area of DEI within our organization, and in support of the work our customers are doing," said Claire Herring, Chief Learning Officer at Blue Ocean Brain. "We are thrilled to have colleagues like Karith Foster and Marcelle Davis joining the Council. Their insights will challenge us to think bigger about how to support the important work for businesses of all sizes and in all industries."

About Blue Ocean Brain

Blue Ocean Brain is a pioneering microlearning firm that combines collaborative consultation, award-winning content, and flexible integration options to help clients of all sizes and industries across the globe develop a high-performing culture of inclusion and learning that aligns with and supports their strategic priorities. Produced fresh daily, Blue Ocean Brain's interactive content and modern user experience bring mission-critical material to the on-the-go learner in a way that fits easily into the natural flow of their workday. Blue Ocean Brain's content is designed to upskill busy employees around important initiatives such as diversity and inclusion, leadership development, employee mental health and well-being, critical thinking, change management and much more. Learn more about their complete learning solution at www.blueoceanbrain.com.

About HSI

HSI is your single-source partner for EHS, Compliance, and Professional Development solutions. HSI provides integrated e-learning content, training solutions, and cloud-based software designed to enable your business to improve safety, operations, and employee development. Across all industries, HSI helps safety and technical managers, human resources, first responders, and operational leaders train and develop their workforce, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is a unique partner that offers a suite of cloud-based software solutions including learning management, safety management, chemical SDS management, and more, integrated with content and training so businesses can not only monitor and manage multiple workflows in one system, but train employees via one partner. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com.

