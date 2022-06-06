WILLOW BIOSCIENCES INCORPORATES INSCRIPTA'S ONYX® PLATFORM TO EXPAND STRAIN ENGINEERING CAPABILITIES AND THROUGHPUT

CALGARY, AB and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF), a leading biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing industrial manufacturing of pure, consistent and sustainable ingredients along with Inscripta®, a global leader in automated, CRISPR-based gene editing technology, announced today that Willow has incorporated the Onyx Genome Engineering Platform into its strain engineering workflows.

Having previously been a part of Inscripta's early access program, Willow has a deep appreciation for the value that automated, parallel genome editing capability brings, especially to a lean biotech company. The integrated and intuitive interface of the benchtop Onyx instrument uses best-in-class gene editing technology, enabling scientists to rapidly perform multiplexed, whole genome CRISPR edits at the push of a button.

The Onyx platform will further accelerate Willow's genetic editing capabilities and throughput and positively impact timelines for the commercial development of its FutureGrown™ molecules and subsequent reduction in time to market. Incorporation of the Onyx platform into Willow's proven workflow will enable its team to engineer strains more rapidly, giving researchers back invaluable time to focus on intelligent library design and data analysis.

"Technology advancements such as next generation sequencing have enabled researchers to read genetic information at incredible speed and depth. Inscripta's technology now enables researchers to write genetic information with the same speed and with unparalleled precision, a combination that promises endless possibilities. Willow is thrilled to seamlessly integrate Inscripta's automated, high-throughput gene editing platform to shorten our development cycles and empower our scientists to effectively harness the tremendous potential of the entire genome" said Dr. Trish Choudhary, Vice President of Research & Development at Willow Biosciences.

"The future of the synthetic biology economy is dependent on both large and small companies innovating under increasing pressure to deliver better products, faster, and often with less resources. Willow is a great example of how a lean, yet highly innovative organization can rapidly integrate and utilize the Onyx platform," said Dr. Nandini Krishnamurthy, Vice President of Microbial Business Unit at Inscripta. "We are looking forward to working with the team at Willow to further increase their strain performance while shortening development timelines."

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow develops and produces high-purity ingredients for the personal care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. Willow's FutureGrownÔ biotechnology platform allows large-scale production with sustainability at its core. Willow's R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products to benefit our B2B partners and their customers.

For further information, please visit www.willowbio.com.

About Inscripta

Inscripta® is a life science technology company enabling scientists to solve some of today's most pressing challenges with the first benchtop system for genome editing. The company's automated Onyx® platform, consisting of an instrument, consumables, assays, and software, makes CRISPR-based genome engineering accessible to any research lab. Inscripta supports its customers around the world from facilities in Boulder, Colorado; San Diego and Pleasanton, California; and Copenhagen, Denmark.

To learn more, visit Inscripta.com and follow @InscriptaInc. Or contact

Michael B. Gonzales

Vice President, Marketing

michael.gonzales@inscripta.com

415.308.6467

