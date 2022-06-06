Sionna Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Paul Clancy to Board of Directors

- Mr. Clancy brings more than three decades of industry leadership and operational, strategic, and financial experience to role of Independent Chairman -

BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sionna Therapeutics, a life sciences company dedicated to developing highly effective and differentiated treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF), today announced the appointment of Paul Clancy to the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Clancy will serve as Independent Chairman, and former Chair Josh Resnick, M.D., will continue to serve as a Board member.

"We are excited to welcome Paul, a well-respected industry leader, to our Board of Directors," said Mike Cloonan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sionna Therapeutics. "Paul has a successful track-record developing and executing strategic business plans for leading biotechnology companies focused on rare and specialty diseases. We have an opportunity to gain valuable insights from his deep strategic, operating, and financial experience. We will leverage his strong leadership as we advance our pipeline of first-in-class small molecules that could be transformational for people living with CF."

Mr. Clancy brings more than three decades of experience to Sionna and currently serves on the Board of several biopharmaceutical companies including Incyte Corporation, Exact Sciences, and Xilio Therapeutics. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from 2017 to 2019 and of Biogen from 2007 to 2017. Prior to Mr. Clancy's role as Chief Financial Officer of Biogen he served in various roles across marketing, portfolio management, business planning and finance, and held financial and general management positions with PepsiCo, Inc. Mr. Clancy earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Babson College and an M.B.A. from Columbia University.

"Sionna has built an outstanding team with strong expertise in rare diseases including CF and experience building world-class companies," said Mr. Clancy. "CF is a serious, potentially fatal genetic disease. The company has developed differentiated and novel small molecules that are focused on a unique target, NBD1, and there is a clear opportunity to deliver new treatment options for CF."

"I am looking forward to working closely with Paul and know that Sionna will benefit greatly from his dynamic biopharma experience," said Dr. Resnick, Director at Sionna. "We are well-equipped with a knowledgeable and collaborative Board and seasoned management team that is capable of changing the treatment landscape in CF."

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a life sciences company dedicated to developing highly effective and differentiated treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF) by normalizing the function of CFTR, the key protein associated with disease progression in CF. Building on over a decade of extensive research on the genetic mutations associated with CF and founded in 2019, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct ΔF508, the most common mutation that affects the CFTR protein. The company has a first-in-class portfolio of programs targeting correction of NBD1, the key and unique mechanism to enable full restoration of ΔF508-CFTR function, and complementary programs targeting ICL4 and TMD1 domains. Sionna's pipeline has the potential to deliver best-in-class efficacy and reach previously unachievable levels of long-term benefit for people with CF. For information about Sionna visit https://www.sionnatx.com/.

Media Contact

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

212.253.8881

adaley@berrypr.com

Investor Contact

ir@sionnatx.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sionna Therapeutics