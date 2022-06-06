NEOPETS METAVERSE ANNOUNCES ITS SPONSORSHIP OF NFT.NYC

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Neopets, the popular online site that for over two decades has inspired hundreds of millions of wide-eyed internet surfers through its virtual pets, mini games, and community forums, makes its Metaverse debut at one of New York's biggest NFT events with its latest project, Neopets Metaverse .

Neopets NFT NYC (CNW Group/Neopets) (PRNewswire)

From June 20 to June 23, the Neopets Metaverse team will attend the 4th annual NFT.NYC event, where they will be performing meet and greets, holding giveaways for Neopets merchandise, and presenting a sneak peek demo of a Metaverse mini-game.

As an NFT.NYC Silver Sponsor, the Neopets Metaverse team will be hosting a branded Neopets snack bar featuring classic Neopian treats. Additionally, they will raffle off event-exclusive goodie bags featuring both digital NFTs and physical Neopets products.

At the event, Carlin West, founder and CEO of Carlin West Agency LLC. and official licensing partner of the Neopets IP, will give a presentation on the Neopets Metaverse and how nostalgia is so relevant in the current NFT space.

"Many passions are driven by love of nostalgia," says West. "Capturing how nostalgia resonates so well with artists, gamers and the NFT community is one of the core concepts behind the Neopets Metaverse project, and we're excited to connect with Neopets fans and attendees at NFT.NYC to create an open dialogue around its role in this space."

This will be the brand's first in-person attendance and sponsorship at an industry-recognized NFT event.

"Neopets is such an iconic and beloved brand," said Jim Czulewicz, President and CEO of JumpStart Games Inc., which owns the Neopets IP. "While we will continue to improve, build on and provide continual updates to the Neopets Classic site, we are also enthusiastic about the opportunities that the metaverse presents in bringing engagement to our classic, thriving IP while also offering players an option in the next generation of gaming technology."

Dominic Law, Chief Metaverse Officer, adds, "This sponsorship with NFT.NYC is a wonderful opportunity to share our project with the Neopets and NFT communities. The future looks bright not only for Neopets Metaverse, but also for the entire category of games and nostalgia culture within the world of NFTs."

