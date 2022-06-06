InventHelp Inventor Develops New Aquarium/Terrarium Containment (DKC-206)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to house and display both fish and land reptiles/amphibians in one convenient place," said an inventor, from Cleveland, Ohio, "so I invented the AQUATRIUM. My design enables you to maintain and view both living environments."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a unique aquarium/terrarium containment for fish and land animals. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase, set up and maintain two separate tanks. As a result, it enables you to easily house both animals together and it increases visibility. The invention features a functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fish tanks owners, freshwater or saltwater aquarists and terrarium enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DKC-206, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp