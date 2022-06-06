INDIVA ANNOUNCES INCENTIVE STOCK OPTION GRANT

LONDON, ON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Indiva Limited (the "Company" or "Indiva") (TSXV: NDVA) (OTCQX: NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products announces that it has granted 1,680,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain employees, executive officers and directors. The Options have an exercise price of $0.21 per share and will be valid until June 3, 2027.

All Options were issued pursuant to the Company's amended and restated equity incentive plan which allows for issuances of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of stock options or restricted share units. As a result of the foregoing grant, the Company has a total of 14,131,052 stock options or restricted share units issued, representing approximately 9.7% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products nationally, including Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Slow Ride Bakery Cookies, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Grön edibles, Dime IndustriesTM vape products, as well as capsules, edibles, extracts, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA, Indiva Life and Artisan Batch brands. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY

