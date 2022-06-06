ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2022

Compared to May 2019, passenger traffic increased by 41.1% in Colombia, 21.6% in Puerto Rico and 13.3% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for May 2022 reached a total of 5.5 million passengers, 20.4% above the levels reported in May 2019, reflecting a continued gradual recovery in travel demand.

Compared to May 2019, passenger traffic increased by 41.1% in Colombia, 21.6% in Puerto Rico and 13.3% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by a recovery in both domestic and international traffic, while international traffic in Puerto Rico remained weak.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods May 1 through May 31, 2022, May 1 through May 31, 2021 and May 1 through May 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary





















May % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019

2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Mexico 2,848,990 2,473,236 3,226,807 30.5 13.3

14,563,229 9,742,058 15,618,438 60.3 7.2 Domestic Traffic 1,466,844 1,302,835 1,549,553 18.9 5.6

6,477,882 5,322,611 6,803,911 27.8 5.0 International Traffic 1,382,146 1,170,401 1,677,254 43.3 21.4

8,085,347 4,419,447 8,814,527 99.4 9.0 San Juan, Puerto Rico 776,383 896,041 943,866 5.3 21.6

3,829,801 3,426,475 4,222,614 23.2 10.3 Domestic Traffic 693,694 862,941 872,385 1.1 25.8

3,437,127 3,305,765 3,907,111 18.2 13.7 International Traffic 82,689 33,100 71,481 116.0 (13.6)

392,674 120,710 315,503 161.4 (19.7) Colombia 941,985 600,040 1,329,580 121.6 41.1

4,578,218 3,001,934 6,226,749 107.4 36.0 Domestic Traffic 798,142 483,454 1,102,037 128.0 38.1

3,898,187 2,602,251 5,260,381 102.1 34.9 International Traffic 143,843 116,586 227,543 95.2 58.2

680,031 399,683 966,368 141.8 42.1 Total Traffic 4,567,358 3,969,317 5,500,253 38.6 20.4

22,971,248 16,170,467 26,067,801 61.2 13.5 Domestic Traffic 2,958,680 2,649,230 3,523,975 33.0 19.1

13,813,196 11,230,627 15,971,403 42.2 15.6 International Traffic 1,608,678 1,320,087 1,976,278 49.7 22.9

9,158,052 4,939,840 10,096,398 104.4 10.2

Mexico Passenger Traffic





















May % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 1,466,844 1,302,835 1,549,553 18.9 5.6

6,477,882 5,322,611 6,803,911 27.8 5.0 CUN Cancun 792,854 797,780 876,242 9.8 10.5

3,437,052 3,258,643 3,811,066 17.0 10.9 CZM Cozumel 20,852 10,667 10,786 1.1 (48.3)

79,459 46,321 65,178 40.7 (18.0) HUX Huatulco 67,938 57,450 81,217 41.4 19.5

302,344 217,503 354,344 62.9 17.2 MID Merida 226,763 153,383 233,721 52.4 3.1

1,017,510 635,541 1,000,126 57.4 (1.7) MTT Minatitlan 12,453 9,196 8,408 (8.6) (32.5)

58,497 37,161 37,479 0.9 (35.9) OAX Oaxaca 83,500 69,216 86,158 24.5 3.2

385,773 267,496 407,998 52.5 5.8 TAP Tapachula 31,163 34,527 42,574 23.3 36.6

150,177 150,254 194,816 29.7 29.7 VER Veracruz 122,445 91,952 106,140 15.4 (13.3)

555,526 374,773 476,129 27.0 (14.3) VSA Villahermosa 108,876 78,664 104,307 32.6 (4.2)

491,544 334,919 456,775 36.4 (7.1) International Traffic 1,382,146 1,170,401 1,677,254 43.3 21.4

8,085,347 4,419,447 8,814,527 99.4 9.0 CUN Cancun 1,327,014 1,095,433 1,589,007 45.1 19.7

7,594,936 4,159,275 8,313,443 99.9 9.5 CZM Cozumel 19,919 35,147 39,031 11.1 95.9

202,711 126,938 210,469 65.8 3.8 HUX Huatulco 2,891 1,378 2,482 80.1 (14.1)

97,694 8,208 54,651 565.8 (44.1) MID Merida 13,645 17,553 21,329 21.5 56.3

90,278 55,885 103,590 85.4 14.7 MTT Minatitlan 659 461 830 80.0 25.9

3,035 2,106 4,386 108.3 44.5 OAX Oaxaca 9,737 10,517 13,975 32.9 43.5

56,587 32,196 75,771 135.3 33.9 TAP Tapachula 914 657 984 49.8 7.7

5,156 2,628 5,218 98.6 1.2 VER Veracruz 5,627 6,673 7,578 13.6 34.7

26,784 23,706 35,938 51.6 34.2 VSA Villahermosa 1,740 2,582 2,038 (21.1) 17.1

8,166 8,505 11,061 30.1 35.5 Traffic Total Mexico 2,848,990 2,473,236 3,226,807 30.5 13.3

14,563,229 9,742,058 15,618,438 60.3 7.2 CUN Cancun 2,119,868 1,893,213 2,465,249 30.2 16.3

11,031,988 7,417,918 12,124,509 63.4 9.9 CZM Cozumel 40,771 45,814 49,817 8.7 22.2

282,170 173,259 275,647 59.1 (2.3) HUX Huatulco 70,829 58,828 83,699 42.3 18.2

400,038 225,711 408,995 81.2 2.2 MID Merida 240,408 170,936 255,050 49.2 6.1

1,107,788 691,426 1,103,716 59.6 (0.4) MTT Minatitlan 13,112 9,657 9,238 (4.3) (29.5)

61,532 39,267 41,865 6.6 (32.0) OAX Oaxaca 93,237 79,733 100,133 25.6 7.4

442,360 299,692 483,769 61.4 9.4 TAP Tapachula 32,077 35,184 43,558 23.8 35.8

155,333 152,882 200,034 30.8 28.8 VER Veracruz 128,072 98,625 113,718 15.3 (11.2)

582,310 398,479 512,067 28.5 (12.1) VSA Villahermosa 110,616 81,246 106,345 30.9 (3.9)

499,710 343,424 467,836 36.2 (6.4)

Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)











May % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019

2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 SJU Total 776,383 896,041 943,866 5.3 21.6

3,829,801 3,426,475 4,222,614 23.2 10.3 Domestic Traffic 693,694 862,941 872,385 1.1 25.8

3,437,127 3,305,765 3,907,111 18.2 13.7 International Traffic 82,689 33,100 71,481 116.0 (13.6)

392,674 120,710 315,503 161.4 (19.7)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





















May % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019

Year to date % Chg

2022vs

2021 % Chg

2022vs

2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 798,142 483,454 1,102,037 128.0 38.1

3,898,187 2,602,251 5,260,381 102.1 34.9 MDE Rionegro 578,881 316,399 835,686 164.1 44.4

2,817,461 1,731,996 3,889,261 124.6 38.0 EOH Medellin 84,467 64,425 97,299 51.0 15.2

419,264 330,195 481,752 45.9 14.9 MTR Monteria 78,531 65,195 114,480 75.6 45.8

390,782 345,768 614,244 77.6 57.2 APO Carepa 19,407 15,381 20,267 31.8 4.4

85,495 74,588 106,022 42.1 24.0 UIB Quibdo 29,960 19,600 27,529 40.5 (8.1)

147,174 104,779 139,563 33.2 (5.2) CZU Corozal 6,896 2,454 6,776 176.1 (1.7)

38,011 14,925 29,539 97.9 (22.3) International Traffic 143,843 116,586 227,543 95.2 58.2

680,031 399,683 966,368 141.8 42.1 MDE Rionegro 143,843 116,586 227,543 95.2 58.2

680,031 399,683 966,368 141.8 42.1 EOH Medellin





















MTR Monteria





















APO Carepa





















UIB Quibdo





















CZU Corozal





















Traffic Total Colombia 941,985 600,040 1,329,580 121.6 41.1

4,578,218 3,001,934 6,226,749 107.4 36.0 MDE Rionegro 722,724 432,985 1,063,229 145.6 47.1

3,497,492 2,131,679 4,855,629 127.8 38.8 EOH Medellin 84467 64,425 97,299 51.0 15.2

419,264 330,195 481,752 45.9 14.9 MTR Monteria 78,531 65,195 114,480 75.6 45.8

390,782 345,768 614,244 77.6 57.2 APO Carepa 19,407 15,381 20,267 31.8 4.4

85,495 74,588 106,022 42.1 24.0 UIB Quibdo 29,960 19,600 27,529 40.5 (8.1)

147,174 104,779 139,563 33.2 (5.2) CZU Corozal 6,896 2,454 6,776 176.1 (1.7)

38,011 14,925 29,539 97.9 (22.3)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

View original content:

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.