High Tide Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Each nominee listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 19, 2022 was elected as director of the Company.

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Company, the results of such vote were as follows:

Nominee Votes For: Votes Withheld: Number % Number % Harkirat ("Raj") Grover 12,550,012 75.36 4,103,599 24.64 Nitin Kaushal 12,536,314 75.28 4,117,297 24.72 Arthur Kwan 12,594,656 75.63 4,058,955 24.37 Christian Sinclair 12,624,252 75.80 4,029,359 24.20 Andrea Elliott 12,555,406 75.39 4,098,205 24.61

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved: (i) fixing the board of directors (the "Board") at five; (ii) reappointing Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorizing the board to fix their compensation; (iii) the adoption of a fixed 20% equity incentive omnibus plan (the "Omnibus Plan"); and (iv) certain common share issuances to employees and consultants of Smoke Cartel Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Bonus Share Payment"). The results of such votes were as follows:

Resolution Votes For: Votes Withheld: Votes Against: Number % Number % Number % Fixing the Board at Five 14,308,193 85.92 - - 2,345,418 14.08 Reappointment of Ernst & Young

LLP as the Auditors 14,324,073 86.01 2,329,538 13.99 - - Adoption of the Omnibus Plan 5,815,976 57.16 - - 4,359,044 42.84 Approval of the Bonus Share

Payment 12,462,658 74.84 - - 4,189,476 25.16

GRANT OF OPTIONS

In addition, High Tide announces the grant of an aggregate of 256,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain employees of the Company pursuant to the terms of the Omnibus Plan. The Options will vest over a two year period and are exercisable for a period of three years, at the price per High Tide Share as of the close of the TSX Venture Exchange on the day before this press release.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 124 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. High Tide was featured in the third annual Report on Business Magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021 and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in the 2022 TSX Venture 50™. The Company is also North America's first and only cannabis discount club retailer, featuring Canna Cabana, Meta Cannabis Co., and Meta Cannabis Supply Co. banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide's portfolio also includes retail kiosk and smart locker technology – Fastendr™. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established e-commerce platforms including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, BlessedCBD.co.uk, and BlessedCBD.de, as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

