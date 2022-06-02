Walkaround Rosita from Sesame Street® Joins ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® Health and Wellness Event and Day of Family Fun in New York

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 4, 2022, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, Healthy Americas Foundation, and the Hispanic Federation will celebrate their 16th annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in New York City with special guest Walkaround Rosita from Sesame Street® who will greet kids and families, and parents can get free Sesame Street in Communities resources. The event includes free health screenings (blood pressure, diabetes), COVID-19 tests and vaccines and boosters, cooking demonstrations, health and wellness activities for the whole family, and referrals to community health services. The 2022 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation.

"This year's sixteenth annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® (GUGM) health event will allow Hispanic Federation to touch the lives of over 2,000 individuals and provide them with health screenings and information on a wide range of issues that will hopefully be the first step in mitigating health issues that disproportionately impact the Latino community," said Frankie Miranda, President and CEO of the Hispanic Federation. "GUGM allows us to provide access to care and information to improve the lives of thousands and work overall towards ensuring a stronger and healthier community. We are proud to carry out this important effort in collaboration with our partners, sponsors and family network of Latino nonprofits."

"Reducing health disparities requires multi-faceted approaches and we're honored during these health fairs to promote health and wellness for the entire family," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in New York," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of Siemens Foundation.

"We are so happy to bring ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® to New York this year to support individuals and families and provide essential health services to communities," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "It is especially important that communities have access to health screenings now, given the millions of important screenings that were missed or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What: ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event featuring:

Free Health Screenings: HIV/STI, Vision, Cancer, Glucose and Cholesterol

Fitness: dance competition

Healthy snacks: produce giveaway and nutrition education

Family fun: Games, raffles, and much more!

Science: Featuring the All of Us Research Program Featuring the

Where: St Nicholas Ave. Between 185th & 186th Streets, New York, NY

When: Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 11:00am to 2:30pm

Cost: FREE!

To find a ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in your city, please call the Su Familia Helpline at 1-866-783-265 or visit www.healthyamericas.org/get-up-get-moving. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program, please visit www.JoinAllofUs.org/Juntos.

