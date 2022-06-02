Veeva Vault Training Delivers Unified Digital Learning to More Than 200 Companies

Complete and connected solution for documents, learning, and accredited training content transforms role-based qualification

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that more than 200 organizations are using Veeva Vault Training for unified role-based training and qualification management. Fast-growing biotechs and top 20 pharmaceutical companies are enriching employee learning with Vault Training, completing more than 13 million total training assignments and driving an average of over 11,000 daily learner homepage views. The increase in adoption of Vault Training across life sciences is helping companies deliver a complete digital learning experience for end-users.

"Having a mode r n LMS that provides visibility into training status, escalation notifications, and periodic review of curriculums helps streamline employee qualification," said Lelia Martinescu, director, GxP quality systems at Idorsia. "Veeva Vault Training delivered an advanced enterprise-level solution to unify global document and training management and satisfy the needs of all training stakeholders."

With an industry-wide need to enable a remote workforce, more companies are pairing Vault Training with Veeva Vault Quality Suite products, Veeva Vault QualityDocs, and Veeva LearnGxP. Together, these products support end-to-end training in a single solution for greater flexibility, efficiency, and speed.

Veeva continues expanding Vault Training with customer-centric advancements to simplify employee training. Key recent enhancements include form-based evaluation for on-the-job training, distinct consumer-like learner experiences for broader audiences, and the addition of Veeva LearnGxP, an accredited eLearning library with more than 170 courses and over 650 microlearning assets.

"We're focused on delivering industry-leading innovations and content to help more companies drive quality excellence," said Kent Malmros, senior director, Veeva Vault Training. "Veeva is partnering with life sciences to address complex training and qualification problems that have remained unsolved for decades so companies can improve workforce efficiency and increase GxP compliance."

