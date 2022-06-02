Targeted Victory Acquires TMA Direct to Expand Political Division With Scaled Digital Marketing Services

ARLINGTON, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targeted Victory, a digital-first agency built for the mobile age, has acquired TMA Direct, a direct response firm in the political data and marketing arena, to expand its political division's capability to build national coalitions of grassroots advocates. Together, they will raise over $1.5 billion for campaigns and causes this cycle.

The combined entity will provide marketing expertise and infrastructure, as well as integrated data and technology offerings to modernize how political campaigns are funded and managed.

"Voters are more in tune with what's happening in the political sphere than ever before, but their involvement doesn't just stop and start at the ballot," said Zac Moffatt, CEO, Targeted Victory. "They're motivated by grassroots advocacy and increasingly embracing the role of digital services in their engagement. This acquisition will support our clients' efforts to meet the demands of the modern, digitally forward voter."

TMA Direct CEO Mike Murray will assume the role of Political Chairman at Targeted Victory, where he will play a key leadership role in the expansion of its political division.

"With voters turning out in record numbers, campaigns today demand best-in-class marketing solutions that are powered by data and technology," said Mike Murray, CEO, TMA Direct. "We're excited to build on Targeted Victory's unparalleled success as the industry-leading digital marketing agency on the right to deliver a critical competitive edge for clients."

About Targeted Victory

Targeted Victory is a digital first agency built for the mobile age. Built by digital marketers, we have spent the past seven election cycles honing tactics and leveraging award-winning expertise to build the leading digital marketing and advertising agency on the right. We focus on winning and moving at the speed of politics to provide outstanding, senior-level service intended to scale with our clients.

We have raised our clients more than $1.5 billion in online fundraising, managed over $330 million in digital advertising, delivered over 13 billion emails and 3 billion texts and produce over 10,000 unique creatives each month.

Targeted Victory is the proud recipient of the 2022 Reed Award for Best Employer, 2021 Campaign Tech Award for Best Employer, 2021 Reed Award for Best Employer: Work-From-Home Transition, and 2015 Washington Post Best Place to Work. www.targetedvictory.com

About TMA

TMA is a direct response marketing leader in big data innovation. We combine unparalleled marketing expertise with technology that connects our clients to customers utilizing both traditional and cutting-edge media channels. We build customized data solutions that achieve organizational goals. www.tmadirect.com

