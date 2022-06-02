Craig Chaikin, CFA, Joins Callan's Denver Consulting Group

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Craig Chaikin, CFA, joined the firm's Denver consulting team as a senior vice president and consultant on June 1. Mr. Chaikin brings two decades of industry and investment consulting expertise, and reports to Denver group leader Janet Becker-Wold, CFA, senior vice president.

"Callan has a great reputation as a thought leader and an innovator in our industry," said Mr. Chaikin. "Its collegial, inclusive culture truly stands out, and I'm looking forward to being a part of the team."

Most recently, Mr. Chaikin was a vice president with Segal Marco Advisors where he advised unions and corporations on their defined contribution, defined benefit, and other types of plans and funds. He assisted clients on asset allocation strategy, plan design, investment policy statement development, traditional and alternative investment manager selection, and investment performance and financial market evaluation. Prior to his 14 years with Segal, he was a relationship manager with Fifth Third Asset Management and a financial adviser with American Express. He earned his MBA from Xavier University and a BS in business from Miami University, Ohio. Mr. Chaikin is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

"We are excited to have Craig join the Denver team," said Ms. Becker-Wold. "He brings years of experience working with a variety of client types. He will be a great asset to Callan and our clients."

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

