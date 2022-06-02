AdvoLogix becomes one of the first Salesforce® based solutions featured on the Reynen Court® platform

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvoLogix®, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise legal management solutions for Law Firms, Legal Departments, and Government Agencies, is one of the first Salesforce-based solutions to be included in the Reynen Court Solution Store. Its inclusion streamlines access to one of the world's most prominent and sought-after technological ecosystems, making it readily accessible to several of the globe's largest law firms and Legal Department consortiums.

"Reynen Court specializes in the discovery and adoption of new legal technology, and our solution offers matter, spend, and document management solutions, delivered in the Salesforce ecosystem." Dave Schwab, Chief Product Officer, AdvoLogix

"AdvoLogix offers a wide range of enhancements to make the Salesforce user experience far more intuitive and powerful for lawyers and support roles alike. This can be a compelling approach for law firm and law department modernization, and we're very happy to now feature AdvoLogix in our growing Solutions Store" Sam Moore, Director of Vendor Relations at Reynen Court.

"We're honored to offer the advantages of our Salesforce-based solution in the Reynen Court ecosystem. Our customization and integration options make AdvoLogix one of the most powerful enterprise legal management solutions available today.'' Dan Bellopede, CRO of AdvoLogix.

The Legal Technology industry is navigating a shift from legacy norms to smart technology solutions. Dated practices are being examined with a critical eye, and the need to embrace change is clear. The inclusion of the AdvoLogix Salesforce-based platform in the Reynen Court Solution Store further expands the reach of the AdvoLogix smart technology options readily available for the legal operations industry.

About AdvoLogix®

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading enterprise legal management solution that helps law firms, general counsel and state and local governments automate processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards, and provides industry-leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter @AdvoLogix.

About Reynen Court®

Reynen Court LLC ( www.reynencourt.com ) enables law firms and corporate legal departments to speed their adoption of AI and other new technologies. Our platform combines a solution store for legal technology with a powerful control panel that makes it easy to adopt and manage modern cloud-based software applications without having to trust firm or client content to the rapidly growing universe of vertically integrated SaaS providers. Founded by serial Internet entrepreneur and former Cravath, Swaine and Moore associate Andrew D. Klein, Reynen Court is supported by a broad consortium of nineteen of the largest global law firms, as well as a second consortium of twenty of the world's most innovative corporate legal departments.

