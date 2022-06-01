Zapier Announces Winners of 2022 Marketing Ops Awards

The inaugural awards recognize the industry leaders in marketing operations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zapier , the leader in no-code automation, announced the winners of its inaugural Marketing Ops Awards, which recognize the outstanding achievements of industry leaders in marketing operations.

"Every day, marketing operations professionals work behind the scenes to help their teams do their best work," said Moody Glasgow, Chief Marketing Officer at Zapier. "These professionals are the foundation of any well-run marketing team, but their contributions often go underrecognized, which is why we're so excited to honor some of the leading professionals in the field."

The winners include:

Alison Hebert , Marketing Ops Consultant at Orca Security

Amy Goldfine , Head of Marketing Ops at Iterable

Chelsea Katich , Director of Marketing Operations at McGraw Hill

Christina Kay , VP of Marketing and RevOps at ResellerRatings

Nora Graehling , Marketing Operations Manager at WP Engine

Romana Amato , Director of Marketing and Sales Ops at Uptime.com

Sara Morton , Sales and Marketing Operations Manager at Axcient

Stephanie Pounders, Sr. Marketing Operations Manager at SpaceIQ

Veronica Lazarovici , Marketing Operations Lead at Alma

On June 16, Zapier is hosting a webinar on how to automate your marketing operations, which will show how industry leaders drive outsized impact for their teams. Click here to register for the webinar.

For more information on the contest and winners, please visit www.zapier.com/blog/marketing-ops-awards-winners-2022

About

Zapier's on a mission to make automation work for everyone so that every person and every business can move forward at growth speed. Zapier is the leader in no-code automation, always making it easier to automate workflows and move data across 4000+ apps. We work with what you work with, across your apps and tech stack, so you can make magic happen, regardless of your IT infrastructure or support team.

We power customers from startups to Fortune 100, and we've been doing it for over a decade. We're 600+ people across 40+ countries, committed to advancing the way everyone gets stuff done, so automation can truly work for everyone. www.zapier.com

